The cause of a fire and explosion that destroyed an Idaho Falls upholstery shop last month is undetermined, according to an Idaho Falls Fire Department investigation.
At about 11:45 a.m. on June 2, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to reports of a fire and explosion at Terry & Sons Upholstery on the 300 block of Lindsay Boulevard.
Two men, shop owner Joseph Harding and assistant Scott Harrington, were inside the building. Both were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and were later released.
The fire was contained by 12:30 p.m. and extinguished by 1:45 p.m.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department began its investigation the following day, according to Idaho Falls Fire Marshal Scott Grimmett. Fire investigators were able to determine the origin of the fire, or where the fire started, but not a cause.
Despite quick containment by the fire department, the building and everything inside was a complete loss.
"What contributed to the rapid growth was the overabundance of easily ignitable fuel loads," Grimmett said, referencing investigators' fire origin and cause investigation report of the incident.
The fire started in the northwest corner of the building, investigators determined. In that area, they found electrical equipment, which could have caused the fire. Additionally, there was potential for an accidental human cause — smoking.
Investigators ruled out arson, Grimmett said.
There were flammable materials, compressed cylinders with gases and glue and several cars throughout the upholstery shop. Upholstery materials helped fuel the fire, Grimmett said.
"Upholstery is essentially gasoline," he said. "You take away the cars, propane, glue, it was all full of solid gasoline anyway because of the materials."
Kerry Hammon, city of Idaho Falls’ public information officer, previously told the Post Register there were eight vehicles inside the shop, some of them classic cars, at the time of the explosion.
Ultimately, the fire department's investigation was cut short, and it could not determine what ignited the fire.
The department stopped investigating three days after the fire, Grimmett said, after learning that the shop was not insured. Typically, a private insurer will contribute to the cost of an investigation.
In this case, the cost and risk — the structure was compromised and the roof would need to be secured to continue investigating — was too high to justify the city funding the investigation, Grimmett said.
"We could have spent a few weeks and tens of thousands of dollars," he said.
Additionally, there was no suspected criminal activity or loss of life to warrant further investigation.
Efforts to reach Harding for comment were unsuccessful.