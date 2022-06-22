The College of Eastern Idaho's board of trustees held a meeting Monday to interview candidates to fill its recent board vacancy, left by Stephanie Mickelsen's resignation.
Mickelsen resigned in May after her victory against Nicholas Christiansen in the primary election for Legislative District 32 in the Idaho House of Representatives.
The board interviewed three candidates who live in Zone 1 and who applied for the position. Zone 1 encompasses south and west Idaho Falls and extends to the Bingham County and Jefferson County borders.
The board accepted applications for the vacancyuntil June 6.
Those interviewed were:
• Amy Gardels, a registered nurse, who'sa nurse manager at Teton Radiology.
• Kirk Larsen, a retired commercial banker and lender, who's anIdaho Falls Redevelopment Agency board member.
• Dean Mortimer, whoserved in the state Legislature from 2006-2020. He is a retired mortgage banker and mortgage company owner. He also jointly owns, with his daughter, a construction/development company.
"I am pleased because we have three distinct candidates that bring different viewpoints," Board ChairmanPark Price said in a news release.
Theinterviews lasted approximately 30 minutes each and the trustees intend to make their decision at the board'snext regular meeting on June 28, the release said.
Trustees are an elected position. The newly appointed trustee will serve until the next trustee election in November, the college's website said.