College of Eastern Idaho administrators are looking to strengthen the school's presence in Teton Valley, making use of a $50,000 grant from a national nonprofit to pilot an outreach program in the area.
The college is one of five community colleges in the nation to receive the grant and be selected by BRIDGES Rural to pilot a multiyear initiative to create new pathways to postsecondary attainment and economic opportunity in rural communities. Other community colleges selected for the BRIDGES Rural initiative are Eastern Maine Community College, Finger Lakes Community College in New York, Washington State Community College in Ohio and Zane State College in Ohio.
The Program is funded by the Ascendium Education Group, a Wisconsin-based student loan guarantor.
The BRIDGES Rural program is part of the nonprofit Education Design Lab’s mission to help develop and test education-to-workforce models that capitalize on the capacity of rural community colleges to serve as economic growth engines for their communities, according to an Education Design Lab report about the program.
“We have to get out the door. We cannot just sit in our main campus and expect the ‘field of dreams’ people will come to us. … We have to show those (unique) rural communities that we have interest in them and want to engage them,” said CEI Dean of Career and Technical Education Chuck Bohleke in the report.
CEI soon will establish a marketing and training pilot program in Teton Valley during the spring semester as part of the initiative. The grant was awarded to the college to aid with the pilot program's implementation.
The program will roll out in three phases, according to the report. In phase one, CEI will expand upon the courses normally offered as dual credit through local high schools by opening enrollment in these virtual classes to other community members, while also offering student support services, such as tutoring at the Teton Valley Business Development Center in Driggs.
The second phase will build upon the online offerings by expanding into an on-site, hands-on learning experience that introduces learners to multiple career opportunities in the construction industry, one of the fastest growing industries in eastern Idaho.
CEI will build a summer bridge program in phase three, with an emphasis on exploring in-demand career opportunities, while providing pre-course training so students enter the program prepared. The goal is to eventually move this bridge program to the winter months so students can enter training programs in early spring and begin working in late spring and summer, a time frame better aligned with the seasonal nature of many in-demand jobs in the area, fostering a strong workforce pipeline, the report said.
CEI officials began outreach in Teton County last October. More than 90% of Teton County residents who took a CEI survey indicated there was not enough access to higher education in the area and recommended additional programs focused on outdoor recreation and construction trades.
Teton Valley News reported in October that CEI officials hope to take the lessons learned from the pilot in Teton Valley and apply similar strategies in other rural parts of CEI’s service area.
“In addition to directly impacting learners who participate in the pilots, community colleges will apply the knowledge and skills they learn (including design thinking and learner-centering skills) to create broader institutional change, such as the increased ability to support the goals of learners from across the community. We believe these institutional changes, alongside scalable pilot programs, will lead to economic growth in these local communities, especially benefiting historically under-invested learners and community members in rural areas,” the BRIDGES Rural report said.