The College of Eastern Idaho board of trustees is seeking to fill a vacancy following the resignation of Trustee Stephanie Mickelsen, who will represent Legislative District 32 following her recent primary election victory.
The board on Tuesday announced Mickelsen’s resignation, which goes into effect June 28, the date of the next board meeting. Mickelsen is currently the board's vice chairwoman.
“(I am) so grateful and humbled that I had this opportunity to be a Trustee and I just want to say thank you,” Mickelsen said in a CEI news release.
Mickelsen defeated Nicholas Christiansen in the May primary election for the GOP nomination to represent District 32 in the Idaho House of Representatives. She will run unopposed for the seat in the November general election.
Board Chairman Park Price said in the release that Mickelsen has served the college faithfully throughout her five years of service as a trustee. He said Mickelsen’s devotion to CEI’s mission and her agricultural background have been valuable as CEI seeks to meet the needs of employers throughout its service area.
The board is accepting applications to fill the vacancy until June 6. Applicants must live in Zone 1 in order to apply for the position. Zone 1 encompasses south and west Idaho Falls and extends to the Jefferson County and Bingham County borders.
Applicants should submit a resume and cover letter to Amanda Logan, executive liaison to the board of trustees, by mail at 1600 S. 25th East, or to amanda.logan@cei.edu. Interviews begin the week of July 13.
The board will select the new trustee at its June 28 meeting and the newly appointed trustee will serve until the next trustee election, which is in November.