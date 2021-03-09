The College of Eastern Idaho made an early proposal to the Idaho Falls City Council to explore taking over city land to build a regional skilled labor center.
Director of Strategic Planning Ann Marie Peters made the initial proposal for the 11.7 acres to the council during a Monday afternoon work session. The land in question is adjacent to the college campus and is currently home to the Idaho Falls Community Garden.
The regional skilled labor center would provide workforce training and technical education lessons. Peters said the primary focus would be on construction and related trades, including electrical work and welding, but that other skilled jobs may also be taught there.
While CEI was also in talks on a private partnership to host those skilled labor classes in an existing building and rapidly begin assisting workers, Peters said the college wanted to explore acquiring the property as a backup location or to allow for later expansion. If the city agrees to the proposal, there would be a land value assessment to settle on a price.
“We are continuing to see increased enrollment, so we think it’s kind of the responsible thing to explore securing potential future property,” Peters said in an interview Tuesday.
In the outline of a proposal shown to the City Council, CEI would purchase half the land directly from Idaho Falls. Another three acres, including the community garden, would be handled via a land swap that could provide space for the garden to relocate. The rest of the land is drainage areas which the city would retain ownership over while CEI took the lead on maintenance.
P.J. Holm, Idaho Falls’ director of Parks and Recreation, told the council the Community Garden had been at its current location for 24 years and asked that it be preserved.
This skilled labor center is separate from Future Tech, the $36 million career and technical education hub that CEI is planning on its current property. Peters told the council that the college hoped to break ground on utilities for the Future Tech building next January and be ready to open during the fall of 2023.