College of Eastern Idaho nursing graduates since December 2019 now carry a “gold standard” with their degree.
The college announced in a Thursday news release that its associate registered nursing program has been granted initial accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
The effective date for initial accreditation of the associate registered nursing program backdates to July 2, 2019, the release said. Anyone who graduated from CEI’s registered nursing program in December 2019 or later may claim that they graduated from a fully accredited nursing program.
“(Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing) accreditation is to nursing as the Northwest Commission on Colleges & Universities accreditation is to our college. It is the ‘gold standard’ in recognition for a program and all the expectation for that program. Recognition is vital to our students, partners, hospitals and anyone associated with the (registered nursing) program at CEI,” said CEI President Rick Aman in the news release.
The commission offered a note of thanks for maintaining high standards while providing outstanding support to CEI students and the community, the release said. It commended CEI’s nursing faculty and leadership for the flexibility, courage, and resiliency demonstrated during the global pandemic.
“What a great team we have here at the college,” said Jodene Trimble, CEI nurse administrator and chair. “What an amazing institution to be a part of. What a wonderful community we live and serve in. We are so excited about the doors this will open for each of our students and their ability to continue on in their nursing education.”