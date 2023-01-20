Students at the College of Eastern Idaho are ending their second week of the semester and college officials said there are more students on campus than expected, based on the downward national enrollment trends.
“CEI continues to buck the national trend of enrollment declines, instead announcing a 4.7% increase in credit student enrollment over spring 2022,” officials said in a college news release.
Over 1,500 students enrolled in credit-seeking courses for the spring semester, up from 1,442 at the same time last year, the release said.
College officials said in the release that “the college is likely to see an even higher increase in credit-seeking students as the semester continues due to the later registration period for early college students, high school students taking college courses, which aligns with their trimester system.”
According to enrollment data from the college, total enrollment stood at 21,248 in the 2022 fiscal year, fall 2021 to summer 2022.
This total comprises 3,225 students taking credit classes, 17,494 taking classes for certifications and 529 taking upgraded work skills through Workforce Training and College and Career Readiness.
And with 90.8% of students rating their fall 2022 courses as “excellent” or “very good,” the news release said, CEI’s growing student body is pleased with their choice of school.
College officials are excited about the college’s enrollment, with total current enrollment numbers on track to surpass this total in 2023.
“I am thrilled with CEI’s continued growth and our ability to change generations of lives,” said Rick Aman, College of Eastern Idaho’s president. “We are honored to help more and more of our local community get a top-rate education while paying rent here, working here, and feeding our local economy in a million different ways.”
