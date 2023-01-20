CEI Sign (copy)

The College of Eastern Idaho has seen an increase in enrollment despite a downward national trend.

Students at the College of Eastern Idaho are ending their second week of the semester and college officials said there are more students on campus than expected, based on the downward national enrollment trends.

“CEI continues to buck the national trend of enrollment declines, instead announcing a 4.7% increase in credit student enrollment over spring 2022,” officials said in a college news release.


