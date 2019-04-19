May is Bike Month, and Idaho Falls and surrounding communities have events to celebrate two-wheeled transportation.
Starting off on May 2, there will be a bike month opening social and safety awareness fundraiser at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will include live music, food, drinks, kids activities, raffles and more.
On May 15, a “ride of silence” will start at Idaho Falls City Hall at 6:30 p.m. with a moment of silence followed by a bike ride “to commemorate those that have lost their lives while cycling.”
On May 20, people are invited to Community Park at 6:30 p.m. for a family-friendly ride. The ride is meant to highlight Idaho Falls’ bike infrastructure. After the ride, a free barbeque will be put on by the Idaho Falls Fire Department.
June 3 to 7 is Bike to Work Week. Participants can log their daily rides with Idaho Mountain Trading on the store’s Facebook page each day for a chance to win prizes.
In conjunction with bike month, Idaho Mountain Trading is matching funds from Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization to give away 10 bikes at Bush Elementary School. The bikes will be awarded to 10 essay winners on April 26. Essay winners will answer the question of why they deserve a free bike and how they would use it.
For more information, go to www.bmpo.org or call 208-612-8509.