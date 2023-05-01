The “Idaho Gives” campaign kicked off Monday at the Mountain America Center with a ceremony honoring nonprofits and encouraging community members to give to support the local organizations providing services on the front lines of our communities.
Interested donors can visit idahogives.org through Thursday, research nonprofits, and select which ones they would like to donate to assist this year.
“Idaho Gives is a statewide giving campaign where we encourage everyone to give back to their favorite nonprofit,” said Evin Bask, chief operations officer for the Idaho Nonprofit Center that runs the four-day fundraiser. “It’s an event where it’s kind of our opportunity to just give thanks and give some funds to the nonprofits that are doing great work with our communities.”
The Idaho Gives campaign has raised $20 million for nonprofits in the state since it launched in 2012. This year, the effort aims to raise $4 million to benefit Idaho organizations.
“On Idahogives.org, you can search by causes, you can search by city, you can by name of the nonprofit,” Bask said. “You select the name of the nonprofit, and then the funds will go directly to that organization. We’re excited to be reaching some big milestones, and getting some needed funds back to the nonprofits.”
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti issued a joint proclamation designating May 1-4 as “Idaho Gives Week.” Coletti and Idaho Falls City Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman read the proclamation Monday to the assembled nonprofit leaders.
“More than 7,000 Idaho nonprofit organizations contribute significantly to our economy by providing services to our communities, employing over 67,000 Idahoans, and producing total revenue of $5.45 billion,” Ziel-Dingman read. “Idaho’s nonprofit leaders often are entrepreneurs, create new solutions to problems, and fill previous unmet needs in the area of health, recreation, education, research, arts, social services and more. Idaho Gives serves as a time to join together with one voice during one week to contribute to and amplify the efforts of nonprofits.”
The leaders united in asking area residents to give back to local nonprofits.
“We encourage all Idahoans to join in supporting and donating funds during this online event at idahogives.org,” Coletti said. “… To be honest, the cities, the communities, and the counties cannot do everything that needs to be done in this community. … I look around and I just see so many wonderful people and the things that they do.”
Nonprofits in the region provide a wide variety of services.
“There are so many different organizations — whether they’re supporting animals, whether they’re supporting neighbors that are hungry, neighbors that need housing, education,” Bask said. “There’s really kind of an endless opportunity of different causes to support.”
Community members can donate directly to 32 nonprofit organizations operating in Idaho Falls, Ammon and Shelley — including Habitat for Humanity, United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County, Humane Society of the Upper Valley, Idaho Falls Symphony Society, Idaho Falls Arts Council, 7th Judicial District of Idaho CASA, Museum of Idaho, The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, Promise Ridge, Bonneville Youth Development Council, Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen, NAMI of Upper Valley, Happyville Farm, District 91 Education Foundation, Community Food Basket Idaho Falls, Rising Phoenix Tutoring, The Shepherd’s Inn Pregnancy Support Center, Hospice of Eastern Idaho, Eats Idaho Spay and Neuter Coalition, Phoenix QRF, Chaplinas of Idaho, Snake River Animal Shelter, Champ’s Heart - Bridling the Healing Power of Horses, College of Eastern Idaho Foundation, FASI GED, Tautphaus Park Zoological Society, Renaissance Springs Ranch, Idaho Sustainability and Energy Coalition, Camp Magic Moments-Cancer Camp for Kids and Shelley Supporters of the Arts and many other organizations.
In a random drawing at Monday's event, the Battelle Energy Alliance and Silver Star Communications provided $250 grants to Promise Ridge, the Idaho Falls Arts Council and Habitat for Humanity.
Idaho Central Credit Union also donated $500 to National Alliance on Mental Illness of Upper Valley, $720 to the Snake River Animal Shelter and $910 to the Community Food Basket from their Money Machine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.