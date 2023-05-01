Idaho Gives runs from May 1 — 4
Local nonprofit and other community leaders participate in a streamer toss to celebrate the opening of the “Idaho Gives” campaign at the Mountain America Center on Monday.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

The “Idaho Gives” campaign kicked off Monday at the Mountain America Center with a ceremony honoring nonprofits and encouraging community members to give to support the local organizations providing services on the front lines of our communities.

Interested donors can visit idahogives.org through Thursday, research nonprofits, and select which ones they would like to donate to assist this year.


