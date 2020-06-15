The Center for Hope is working with various suicide prevention groups to make free QPR training available in eastern Idaho. QPR is short for question, persuade and refer.
The program is part of an effort to ramp up suicide prevention in a state that has one of the highest suicide rates in the country.
Nancy Espeseth, executive director for the Center for Hope, said the organization received a grant to provide the training, a 90-minute program that teaches non-experts how to recognize and refer individuals who may be considering suicide to counselors for treatment.
The training aims to teach people how to recognize the warning signs of suicide and how to approach someone and convince them to seek counseling. Normally the training program costs $25 to join, but Espeseth said she has been able to provide it for free. ASSIST training, a suicide training program that's a deeper dive on the topic, also is available.
Espeseth has been working with Andra Smith Hansen, a communication professor at Brigham Young University-Idaho and director of VOICE Advocacy, to make the training program available in Bonneville, Bingham, Madison, Teton and Lemhi counties.
The training began earlier this year with in-person meetings. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, meetings have been held over online chat since March.
Espeseth recalled an experience in which she asked a group of 40 participants in a training session how many of them didn't know how to respond if they suspected a person was suicidal.
"All 40 of them raised their hands," Espeseth said. "None raised hands when asked if they had received training."
Hansen has collected data from previous sessions asking participants if they thought they knew how to recognize, what to say and what to do if someone they knew was suicidal. Before the training program, only 22% of participants said they knew warning signs of suicide, and only 15% said they would know what to say in such a situation.
After the training, participants expressed higher confidence in their ability to recognize and assist a person struggling with suicidal thoughts. Hansen said 83% felt they could recognize the signs of suicidal thoughts, and 79% said they knew what to say.
QPR training is available to everyone. Espeseth said she has been bringing the program to the justice system, teaching probation and parole officers and members of Idaho's correction court programs, such as drug court and veteran's court. Eastern Idaho Public Health officials also have reached out to Espeseth and Hansen to seek training for their staff.
Providing training in rural communities has been particularly important because of the lack of counselors and mental health resources in several of Idaho's smaller communities.
Idaho's suicide rate has consistently been among the highest in the US. According to a state report released in January, "in 2016, Idaho had the 8th highest suicide rate in the U.S. with a rate of 20.8, 50% higher than the national average."
"That's why the hotline has always been important ... They need those connections," Austin said. "Connections keep us grounded and safe."
The Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on health care, found last September that Idaho only had 24% of the psychiatrists it needs relative to its population, which is slightly below the national average, only 27% the number of psychiatrists needed.
Austin also said gun ownership and a notion by some to "pull yourself up from your bootstraps" contribute to the state's high suicide rate.
Among the participants in the QPR training program, 87% said they had either struggled with suicidal thoughts, or knew someone who had. Several shared stories of their experience.
"I dealt with ideas about suicide a lot during high school, and I expressed it often," one QPR trainee wrote in an anonymous survey. "I didn't get much of a response from anyone, and I got pretty close to acting on them. I don't want that to happen to others, especially because it's so easy to do."
Espeseth said anyone wishing to participate in the program can reach out to her directly via email at nancye@rhscares.com.