Hot, dry weather is setting up some of the backcountry for some dangerous fire conditions and prompting the Central Idaho Dispatch Zone to move the fire danger to “High.”
The Central Idaho Dispatch Zone includes the Salmon and Challis area and much of the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
“It is early in the year for fire season to be high in this area,” said Amy Baumer of the Salmon-Challis National Forest on Thursday.
Baumer said the dry spring in Idaho has dried out fuels and created a serious situation.
“High fire danger means all fine dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily,” she said in a news release. “Unattended fires are likely to escape.... High intensity burning may develop on slopes, or in concentrations of fine fuel. Fires may become serious and their control difficult, unless they are hit hard and fast while small.”
The Forest Service is urging the public to be extremely careful when camping, hiking or taking motorized trips on public lands.
Baumer said despite a very busy Memorial Day weekend, no wildfires have been reported so far in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
Officials remind campers to never leave a campfire unattended, always add water, stir it, and make sure all embers are out. “If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave,” the National Forest said.
Other reminders include to always use a campfire ring or fire pan when building a campfire; to never shoot firearms into dry vegetation and always make sure you’re shooting in a safe location. Be aware that shooting of exploding targets is not allowed, nor are fireworks legal on public lands.