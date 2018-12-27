A nationwide CenturyLink outage Thursday affected online and phone communications to residential customers in Idaho, including in the Idaho Falls area, as well as to several Idaho agencies and businesses.
Downdetector.com, a website that tracks internet outages in the U.S., showed CenturyLink outages across the country.
CenturyLink tweeted Thursday morning, "Our network is experiencing a disruption affecting customer services. We understand some customers are currently unable to generate tickets through the CTL help portal. We know how important services are to our customers and are working to restore services as quickly as possible."
Idaho Central Credit Union tweeted this morning that its call center and some ATMs were unavailable due to the outage.
Some state agencies were affected, such as the Office of the Secretary of State, which lost phone services, according to spokeswoman Kristie Winslow.
And the Department of Correction experienced problems. The department tweeted Thursday morning that its inmate phone system and JPay were unavailable.
“IDOC’s IT team is aware of the problem and is working with CenturyLink to restore service,” the tweet said.
Bingham Memorial Hospital and the Idaho Department of Labor also were affected, the Idaho State Journal and Idaho Press reported.
Bingham Memorial, which lost phone service, set up an emergency cellphone line, which it posted on its Facebook page. The number is 208-709-3443.
Hospital spokesman Mark Baker told the Idaho State Journal that making new appointments or placing inbound or outbound calls through the conventional phone system was still not possible as of 1:20 p.m.
"We're still working on our contingency plan," Baker said. "All of our clinics are open and operating as normal."
Baker said the hospital has internet and phone services through a CenturyLink fiber line.
As of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, the outage had not been resolved.
The CenturyLink network is still experiencing a disruption affecting customer services. The CenturyLink technical teams will continue to work around the clock until services are restored.— CenturyLink (@CenturyLink) December 27, 2018