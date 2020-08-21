In a ten-minute remote arraignment, Chad pleaded not guilty to his felony charges on Friday morning.
Daybell is requesting a pre-trial conference and a jury trial. Both prosecutor Rob Wood and defense attorney John Prior requested three weeks be set aside for the trial. Judge Steven Boyce set the trial dates for Jan. 11 through Jan. 29.
A pre-trial conference has been set for 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 10 at the Fremont County Courthouse.
Daybell and his second wife Lori Vallow are facing felony charges involving the cover-up of the deaths of Vallow’s children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow.
He is facing up to 20 years in prison and $40,0000 in fines if convicted on all charges.
The couple is also under investigation for the October 2019 death of Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow and Daybell married 17 days after his wife of 29 years died in her sleep under what police have called suspicious circumstances.
Daybell currently remains at the Fremont County Jail on a $1 million bail bond.
Vallow’s arraignment will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 at the Fremont County courthouse.