Chad Daybell and defense attorney John Prior are seen during Chad Daybell's preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Daybell is being charged with destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence and conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, both felony charges. The remains of Lori Vallow Daybell's two children were found on Chad Daybell's property. (Post Register/ John Roark, POOL)