On Friday, Chad Daybell’s attorney filed a motion for a change of venue because “a fair and impartial jury trial cannot be had in Fremont County.” Attorney John Prior is requesting a hearing be set regarding a trial transfer.
Prior cited several legal codes and articles of the Constitution including the Idaho Criminal Code 21(a) which states a trial can be transferred “for prejudice” and the Sixth Amendment which declares a defendant has the “right to an impartial jury.”
Married couple Daybell and Lori Vallow face felony charges relating to the cover-up of the deaths of Vallow’s children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow. Both face two counts for the conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Daybell is facing two additional felony charges for the destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Each count carries a punishment of “up to five years imprisonment and/or up to a $10,000 fine.”
The couple is also under investigation for the October 2019 death of Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow and Daybell married 17 days after his wife of 29 years died in her sleep under what police have called suspicious circumstances.
The motion comes as no surprise. Prior and Vallow’s attorney Mark Means have both previously suggested that it will be difficult to find an impartial jury in Fremont County.
Special prosecutor Rob Wood, who will be prosecuting both the Daybell and Vallow cases, wrote a July memorandum outlining his concerns that the extensive media coverage of the case will make selecting a jury difficult no matter where it is held. At the time, Wood wanted to ban video from the proceedings, saying he believed it would help prevent bias in potential jurors.
“The Vallow/Daybell cases have already garnered widespread media attention across the country. The whole state of Idaho has been inundated with media coverage regarding the children. Picking a fair and unbiased jury will already be a difficult process no matter where the trial is held,” Wood wrote.
Wood has not yet filed a brief either supporting or opposing a change of venue.