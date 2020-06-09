REXBURG — Law enforcement announced at a Tuesday night press conference that Chad Daybell will have a court hearing at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Fremont County Courthouse. Daybell is currently being held in the Fremont County Jail and faces felony charges of destruction or concealment of evidence, according to a jail employee.
The press conference was held by Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen, Rexburg Police Shane Turman and Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries. FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker also was in attendance.
Reported human remains found Tuesday on Daybell's property in Salem are as of yet unidentified and an autopsy will soon be conducted, Hagen said.
Wednesday's hearing will be broadcast through a YouTube link which will be posted at a later date.