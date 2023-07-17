Idaho Falls Sidewalk Chalk Festival art montage

Chalk art masterpieces from this year’s #IFCHALKFEST are displayed near the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho.

 Courtesy image Idaho Falls Sidewalk Chalk Festival / RiverWest Dental

Stunning portraits, realistic animals, impressions of pop culture and imaginative landscapes drew crowds of people to the Idaho Falls Sidewalk Chalk Festival on Saturday.

Talented artists displayed their creations, canvassing the sidewalk adjacent to the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho and South Capital Park with vibrant works.


"The Refugee"

“The Refugee” by Joseph and Jean-Michel Knickerbocker won the grand prize.
"1952 Buick Taxi"

“1952 Buick Taxi” by Rachel Colton earned second place.
"Donald Duck"

“Donald Duck” by Wesley Baughman received third place.
"Bee Whatever"

Holly Johnson received $200 for "Bee Whatever."
"Honktopus and Friends"

Mary and Angela Payne earned $200 for "Honktopus."
"Imagination"

"Imagination" by Sam Jess received a $200 award.

