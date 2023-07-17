Stunning portraits, realistic animals, impressions of pop culture and imaginative landscapes drew crowds of people to the Idaho Falls Sidewalk Chalk Festival on Saturday.
Talented artists displayed their creations, canvassing the sidewalk adjacent to the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho and South Capital Park with vibrant works.
The #IFCHALKFEST event, in its second year, is sponsored by RiverWest Dental in partnership with the museum. It draws talent from throughout the region and out-of-state.
“When we first did the event, me not being an artist, I thought we’d just get a lot of stick figures and sunshine and waves,” said Kyle Peterson, marketing director for RiverWest Dental. “We got landscapes, Baby Yodas and real 3D-like imagery. So this year, I knew that when I say chalk art, it’s a whole new level of chalk art. This is stiff competition.”
More than 54 artists were featured in two different categories — Chalk Masters and Chalk Crushers.
“Chalk Masters compete for higher cash prizes, more for the experienced and veteran chalk artists,” Peterson said. “Our Chalk Crushers are more amateur, more junior level. They just compete for several $200 cash prizes.”
The artists started at 8 a.m. and braved hot temperatures and direct July sunlight until 4 p.m. to create their masterpieces.
A total of $3,000 in prize money was awarded to the winners Saturday.
The grand prize Chalk Master’s award of $1,000 went to Joseph Knickerbocker, of Grantsville, Utah, and his brother Jean-Michel, from Idaho Falls, for their portrait of “The Refugee.”
“Our goal was to touch the human heart,” Jean-Michel said.
It was drawn from an image in a 1970s Iranian calendar displayed in their mother’s home.
“It inspired my mother,” Joseph said. “This is … depicting an experienced, loving, caring, strong woman. ... I tell people it’s everyone’s mother, because they will stick up for you, they will protect you, they will die for you.”
The second-place prize of $800 went to Rachel Colton, from South Jordan, Utah, for “1952 Buick Taxi.”
Wesley Baughman, of Idaho Falls, took home third place and $600 for “Donald Duck.”
In the Chalk Crusher’s category, Holly Johnson, of Idaho Falls, earned a $200 award for “Bee Whatever.”
Mary and Angela Payne, of Idaho Falls, received $200 for “Honktopus and Friends.”
Sam Jess, from Firth, also took home $200 with her “Imagination” drawing.
“We are thrilled to have been a part of the Idaho Falls Sidewalk Chalk Festival and to witness such incredible artistic talent on display,” said Dr. Kolby Klinger in the release. “Supporting community events like this is a great opportunity for us to give back and get out there in our community. Congratulations to all the winners!”
The event recognizes talent in the community that may sometimes be overlooked.
“Being an artist myself, I think that it’s a great opportunity that it’s artist driven as opposed to monetary driven,” said Chloe O’Laughlin, communication director for the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho. “I mean, I know that there’s an aspect of that in there, but I think having a true core appreciation to community artists is really such a driving force behind this event.”
If you want to see the artwork in person, hurry over to the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho as the city’s sprinkler system, which was paused for three days, is scheduled to resume normal operations Wednesday.
All of the pieces were rendered in chalk, although some artists utilized a washable, tempera base.
“They’re able to use the base … for like the contrast and contours, but it’s all non-permanent,” Peterson said.
None of the works were stenciled.
With the community’s support, organizers hope to add to the event for next year.
“Let’s do something that someone might want to pull out their phone and share online,” Peterson said. “... (We) wanted to create something that was colorful and Instagram-worthy.”
