The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce has announced the ten winners of this year’s Distinguished Under 40 Award. The award honors young professionals under the age of 40 years old “who have gone above and beyond to accomplish great things in their careers, community, and education,” according to the Chamber. All recipients are from eastern Idaho. The organization has been honoring young people with this award for more than 20 years.
“It’s an amazing award that the Chamber of Commerce gave me. I know my boss is the one who nominated me, and it just feels really good that he recognizes all the hard work that I’m doing,” said Beth Swenson, award recipient and librarian at the Idaho Falls Public Library.
Swenson was one of the leaders and organizers behind this year’s statewide Idaho Library Association Conference.
Another recipient, Derek Moss, has been with Premier Technologies since he first graduated from college in 2009. Moss, who oversees company sales, has been proud to see Premier’s sales grow by more than 300% over the last five years.
“It has been fun to see the growth in the company, and it’s been fun to get some recognition for being part of that,” Moss said.
Recipients expressed how important they believed it is to recognize young talent.
“I look at all the other nominees, from years past and this year, and they are amazing. We want to retain these people in our community, because that’s how our community gets better. Making sure we recognize them, I think encourages people my age and hopefully younger strive to be the best that they can,” said Swenson.
Chamber of Commerce CEO Chip Schwarze said he hopes these awards inspire future generations of eastern Idahoans.
"By recognizing them, not only do we spotlight them, but we inspire others in our community to do great things as well,” Schwarze said.
While recipients are normally announced with a luncheon celebration in their honor, things will be different this year due to the pandemic. Beginning Jan. 5, board members from the Chamber of Commerce will begin visiting each recipient at their place of work to personally hand them an award. At that time, the Chamber will also spotlight recipients and explain the reasons for their selection on social media.
The honorees:
· Anthony Hernandez of Teton Volkswagen
· Beth Swenson of Idaho Falls Public Library
· Brennan Summers of Office of Congressman, Mike Simpson
· Derek Moss of Premier Technology, INC
· Jeff Carr of the Museum of Idaho
· Jordan Cammack of Thunder Ridge High School, Drama Teacher
· Josh Bristol of Rich Broadcasting
· Katie Gasser of Visiting Angels
· Kiersten Landers of Divinia
· Mike Walker of the College of Eastern Idaho