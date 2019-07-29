Michael Mooney's heart "crashed" just before Thanksgiving 2016.
His first serious symptoms of heart trouble had appeared a year earlier, around the time he retired as night editor of the Post Register. Over the years his energy had begun to fade, and he had trouble keeping enough breath to play clarinet with community orchestras and the Jazz House Big Band, but he chalked that up to aging and didn't worry about it too much.
The crash was not as serious as a heart attack, but it was painful for Mooney. He began losing all of his energy, unable to easily move around the house or talk to the relatives who had come out for the holiday.
"I could not sustain a conversation. I would talk in three- or four-word bursts and then have to catch my breath," Mooney said.
"He was totally different from the man I married. It was a rough time, and he was frustrated with not being able to do things," his wife Margaret Squires said.
Nearly three years later, Mooney's health has largely returned after going through a fairly new surgical option at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Earlier this month, the hospital announced that it had completed its 100th transcatheter aortic valve replacement operation, a less invasive heart procedure for patients who might not be able to undergo a full heart replacement. Mooney was among that group of patients.
Mooney went to the Idaho Heart Institute, the cardiac clinic that EIRMC operates, soon after the Thanksgiving holiday ended. Doctors quickly diagnosed him with aortic stenosis, a severe restriction of his main heart valve which likely stemmed from exposure to rheumatic fever when he was 8 years old.
Dr. Amber Kent, cardiologist and valve clinic coordinator who works with most of the hospital's transcatheter replacement patients, explained that the damage from rheumatic fever often takes decades to manifest symptoms, as the aortic valve slowly atrophies over the years and begins to constrict.
"The heart can't push as much blood through the aortic valve as it needs to. In Mooney's case, his heart was moving less than 20 percent of the blood it needed," Kent said.
Once the diagnosis was made, the cardiologists added Mooney's name to their weekly meeting about complex cases and debated the best way forward. Some doctors wanted Mooney to go through open-heart surgery immediately, worried that he was at high risk of a heart attack.
Edward Setser, the cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon at the hospital, and others felt differently. If Mooney had made it this long with that amount of blood flow, he argued, he could be stabilized for the few months needed to prepare a heart surgery. Mooney's history of diabetes and hypertension also made him a riskier candidate for a surgery that invasive, which eventually led to doctors to consider the valve replacement operation.
In a transcatheter aortic valve replacement, doctors insert a long tube into the patient's femoral artery near the groin and guide the tube through the body until it reaches the heart, Once there, a valve made of either cow or pig tissue and metal supports and expands in the aorta to force the valve open and allow blood to flow more freely.
Kent explained that the procedure originally was restricted to patients who could not receive open-heart surgery, but it has slowly been expanded as an option for patients with anything more than an intermediate risk of complications.
Mooney had heard a little about the surgery from a previous news story, and he and Margaret liked the sound of the surgery when his doctors told him about the plan. He spent the next year taking magnesium supplements and prescription drugs to stabilize his heart before the surgery could happen in April 2018.
Mooney went through several complications around the surgery to install the bovine heart support. He had an allergic reaction to the dye inserted into his blood for the CAT scan, making his body itch from the inside. After the surgery, he had to be shocked with a defibrillator to stabilize his heartbeat and ended up getting a pacemaker installed as well.
This kept him in the hospital for almost a week, which is nearly twice as long as the average TAVR patient takes to recover, but Mooney said he quickly started noticing improvements once he was able to start walking around the hospital grounds with one of the nurses.
"This is what everyone else gets to feel like. My normal was so abnormal," Mooney said.
By that summer Mooney was able to move around the house without taking breaks and return to playing music regularly. Follow-up testing found that his blood flow had doubled to more than 50 percent of the fully healthy rate — enough to take him out of danger for needing another heart surgery.
A year after every surgery, Kent follows up with patients to see how their condition has improved. She said the calls are one of her favorite parts of her job with the Idaho Heart Institute.
"I see patients at their lowest point when they come in here, and it's great to see how they end up doing," Kent said.
When Kent called a year after the surgery to check in on him, Mooney made it clear how much the operation had meant to him over the past year.
"The sky was a little bluer; the leaves were a bit greener. From my perspective, 'thank you' seems so inadequate.”