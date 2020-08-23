‘A lot of it is being willing to be present’
Senior Chaplain Christa Trinchera unpacked her “go-bag” in front of her final class.
Slowly, she lifted each item out of the bag she carries on her at all times. She unpacked flashlights, blankets, Vicks VapoRub (“Put it in your mask if there’s a decomposed body. Otherwise, you’ll never get that smell out of your nose.”), rain ponchos, chargers, battery packs, snacks (“Officers love beef jerky and sugar-free energy drinks”), safety glasses, saline wipes (“The kind in the baby aisle won’t burn”), heated foot inserts, earplugs (“I was once in an ambulance with a woman whose son had just been murdered. She screamed for two-and-a-half hours.) and an N95 respirator mask.
Twelve chaplain hopefuls sat in a classroom taking diligent notes.
On Thursday, the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho graduated its first class of newly ordained chaplains. The academy is the first of its kind in Idaho.
“When we proposed the idea to the Sheriff’s Office, they were absolutely excited and were like, ‘Can you start right away?’” Trinchera said. “It’s so nice to see it come together.”
The Chaplaincy’s two founders both have long histories as chaplains and close ties to law enforcement. Founder and executive director Tim Rupp served 24 years on the San Antonio Police Department. After retiring from the force, he moved to Idaho to become a pastor. Currently, Rupp is a pastor at the River of Life Church and the Cop Church of Idaho Falls. He also serves the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy and chaplain. Trinchera is the daughter of a police officer and has authored books titled “Blue Line Baby” and “Chronicles of a Cop’s Kid.” She previously worked as a law enforcement chaplain in California.
According to Trinchera, officials from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho Falls Police Department, Idaho State Police, Pocatello Police Department and Chubbuck Police Department have all expressed interest in their services. Trinchera says they the chaplaincy will be starting with Bonneville agencies and slowly expand as they get more chaplains. The academy is not receiving funding from law enforcement.
The Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho will start deploying chaplains with local law enforcement beginning Oct. 1. Its intention is to provide the community with two types of chaplains who will work closely with local agencies.
The first type will be community chaplains whose role is to be there for victims and their family members. This can range from being on-site after an accident to delivering death notifications to next-of-kin. They will serve as a source of comfort for those grieving and to provide resources.
“There’s nothing magical that you can say that makes the pain go away. But you can be a peaceful presence for them and give them space to absorb the shock of what’s happening. The space to cry and be angry. We can be that person for them,” graduate Pamela Mayes said.
Trinchera used the example of a search-and-rescue mission. Divers are scouring a lake for a drowning victim. The family waits on shore. The family members are obviously anxious and wanting constant updates, but police and rescue are focused on their mission. The chaplain can serve as both emotional support and a go-between for law enforcement and family members in those moments.
“In a crisis situation, your most important contribution is to stay calm and be present. There’s not really anything you can do. You can’t clean everything up, can’t put in stitches, can’t raise the dead. A lot of it is being willing to be present,” said graduate Nancy Amos.
Chaplains can also provide resources to those receiving overwhelming news. While practicing death notifications in class, chaplains-in-training offered to call pretend-victims’ pastors and set up meetings with their children’s school counselors.
It seems anything that softens the emotional blow of a tragedy falls under a chaplain’s umbrella. After a woman recently completed suicide by hanging herself from a garage door, Trinchera called someone to fix the broken door. She didn’t want that to be one more task on the husband’s suddenly long to-do list.
The second type of chaplain the academy will soon be offering is a law enforcement chaplain. These chaplains will be there to assist law enforcement officers with the emotional toll of their job.
“Nationwide there’s been a lot more attention and resources and development of resources for officer-wellness. We have a lot of officers who are dealing with suicidal thoughts, who have reached out for help but couldn’t find it,” said Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer for Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.
The law enforcement chaplain course involves 30 hours of classroom training, plus field training. From start to finish, it takes five weeks to become a chaplain. All graduates are volunteers who paid $350 to take the chaplaincy course. Once graduated, chaplains will sign up for 12-hour shifts during which they will be on call to assist law enforcement.
According to the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho, any religious aspects of its academy are secondary. However, the religious devotion of the group is nearly palpable.
Trinchera was clear that chaplains don’t bring up God unless the person they are assisting does so first. Chaplains on duty are not allowed to wear visible religious iconography. Instead, Trinchera puts a small cross in her shoe so that she’s “walking with Christ.”
To join the chaplaincy school, those interested must show a letter of recommendation from a church leader. Trinchera believes those without religion in their lives would have a difficult time with the role.
“Most of us feel that this is a way to honor God and bring light into the darkness. This is an act of love. You really can’t do this unless you’re called … We are a faith-based organization. I don’t think you could do this job and not be grounded in your faith,” Trinchera said.
Graduate Oscar Perdamo-Cubas said he joined because it’s a “way for Christ to be known, for his love to be shown.” While Perdamo-Cubas understands that chaplains can’t “impose our beliefs on people,” he is hoping that some of those he interacts with will bring up religion on their own and he will have an opportunity to give them an “extra little push to lead them back to church.”
Many of the 12 graduates had been chaplains outside of Idaho Falls before. All their stories are tragic. They’ve seen young men fall off bridges, children burned in house fires and have been the first person to deliver the news of a loved one’s death.
Trinchera says that, while their job is important, it’s certainly not going to be easy for these new graduates.
“We try to prepare them, but there are things they will see and hear and experience that you can never prepare for,” Trinchera said.
The chaplain academy will begin training its second class in October. Those interested in learning more can visit chaplainsofidaho.org.