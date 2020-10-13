Chapolera Coffee on First Street in Idaho Falls is back in business after being pushed to the brink by the pandemic and its founders finding new work on the other side of the country.
Jenny Bueno, a Colombian native who wanted to bring her country’s famous coffee to eastern Idaho, opened the business in 2018. Colombian farmers would ship their beans to her and Bueno would painstakingly roast them here in Idaho Falls.
For two years, the shop continued to operate and gained a wave of Chapolera devotees. Local Albertsons, Broulim's and several restaurants all began carrying Chapolera Coffee.
Then, the pandemic hit. After the initial shutdown, the shop struggled for months before suddenly closing. Residents thought they had seen the last of Chapolera and its legendary coffee.
Until three weeks ago, when its doors suddenly reopened under new owners on Sept. 28.
“Some customers were crying on our first day back open. This place means a lot to people,” new co-owner Dinorah Galdamez said.
Bueno’s cousin Lina Bentacur moved from New Jersey in July. In her mind, it was only a temporary visit to help her cousin run her pandemic-stricken coffee shop. But three months later, Bentacur found herself the owner of that very coffee shop.
Bueno’s husband had taken a job in Maryland. Not wanting to see years of hard work disappear, she offered to sell the shop to Bentacur. Bueno proposed that she would continue making her coffee from Maryland and send it to Idaho for her cousin to sell.
Bentacur, also a Colombian native, loved coffee. She loved the idea of running a coffee shop. She had come to love Idaho Falls.
"But I was scared," Bentacur said. She didn't want to do this alone.
However, she had recently made a new friend, Galdamez, whose dream was to own a café.
"She said: 'What to you think? Do you want to open Chapolera Coffee with me?' I said, ‘Really?'” Galdamez remembered. "She surprised me. Because that is my dream."
Galdamez is from El Salvador. She has always baked imaginatively decorated desserts and classic Salvadorian dishes. When she moved to Idaho Falls six years ago to join her mother, Galdamez did not speak a word of English. Her mother photographed Galdamez’s elaborate desserts and put together a book with them. Together, the two brought the photo book to the Base Café where her mother helped translate that her daughter was looking for a job as a baker.
"The lady said, 'No, I need somebody who speaks English,'" Galdamez said.
Two hours later, the owner called her back. She would give Galdamez a shot.
Fast forward six years, Galdamez owns her own house. Her two children attend local schools. Her English, for all her protestations, is wonderful. She still works part-time at Albertsons as a baker while not at the coffee shop. She became an American citizen in January.
"God blessed me. For me, God is number (one). He blessed me a lot," Galdamez said.
Galdamez has expanded the food menu to offer more than just coffee. The new menu is full of baked goods and traditional Salvadoran and Colombian food. There are a variety of toasts, empanadas, quiches, arepas and sandwiches. The “Mellow Rush” is toast with promontory cheese rubbed with lavender & espresso and topped with blueberry-lavender jam. According to Galdamez, the loaded arepa is the most popular menu item: a corn pancake piled with beans, avocado, sautéed tomatoes, chives and spices. Everything is completely homemade.
“It’s the only place in town that makes real pumpkin spice lattes. They use real pumpkin. They don’t just put flavored syrup in it,” said frequent customer Johanna Oxstrane sipping her pumpkin spice latte in a corner.
Together, Galdamez and Bentacur still seem a bit unsure about their venture. Just a few months ago, neither of them would have guessed they would be coffee shop owners. Galdamez worries about time being taken away from her children. Bentacur is still struggling to learn English, taking classes at the College of Eastern Idaho two nights a week.
But, as the two rush about the café, talking, laughing and dreaming of turning the backyard into a flower garden hung with fairy lights, they also couldn’t be having more fun.
"We have so many hopes for the future," Galdamez said.