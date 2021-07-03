CHC Foundation has announced its Spring 2021 grant award for several organizations in Idaho Falls and southeastern Idaho, including a $100,000 grant to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket.
The foundation offers grants to eligible 501-c-3 organizations in the 10 counties of southeastern Idaho. Grants are accepted twice annually in the fall and spring.
The fall 2021 due date for grant applications is Thursday, July 29. Email chcfoundation@qwestoffice.net or call 208-522-2368 for more information. Grant applications can be submitted online at www.chcfoundation.net.
The list of spring 2021 grants is as follows:
Idaho Falls Community Food Basket $ 100,000
Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center $ 2,379
Salmon Search & Rescue $ 16,000
Fremont Co Search & Rescue $ 16,918
Fremont Co Historical Soc Museum $ 7,394
Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre $ 3,850
Madison Co Veteran Commission $ 6,050
Lost Rivers Econ Development $ 2,568
United Way of Idaho Falls & Bonneville Co $ 3,400
Teton Co Search & Rescue $ 16,000
Teton Valley Library $ 2,601
Teton Valley Trails $ 14,000
Snake River Youth Perfom Arts $ 3,200
Lemhi Co Youth Employment Program $ 8,900
Lemhi Co Sacajawea Center $ 4,000
Downtown Driggs Association $ 1,226
Bonneville Youth Dev council $ 850
Challis Senior Center (2 Grants Awarded) $ 4,870
Senior Citizens of Teton County $ 2,000
Rendezvous Upper Elementary School SD# 401 $ 35,133
Tauphaus Park Zoological Society $ 155,000
City of Rexburg - Arts Department $ 10,000
Lemhi Regional Land Trust $ 1,892
Harwood Elementary School SD# 251 $ 34,766
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho $ 2,500
Total grants awarded for this session was $465,875.