CHC Foundation has announced its Spring 2021 grant award for several organizations in Idaho Falls and southeastern Idaho, including a $100,000 grant to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket.

The foundation offers grants to eligible 501-c-3 organizations in the 10 counties of southeastern Idaho. Grants are accepted twice annually in the fall and spring.

The fall 2021 due date for grant applications is Thursday, July 29. Email chcfoundation@qwestoffice.net or call 208-522-2368 for more information. Grant applications can be submitted online at www.chcfoundation.net.

The list of spring 2021 grants is as follows:

Idaho Falls Community Food Basket $ 100,000

Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center $ 2,379

Salmon Search & Rescue $ 16,000

Fremont Co Search & Rescue $ 16,918

Fremont Co Historical Soc Museum $ 7,394

Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre $ 3,850

Madison Co Veteran Commission $ 6,050

Lost Rivers Econ Development $ 2,568

United Way of Idaho Falls & Bonneville Co $ 3,400

Teton Co Search & Rescue $ 16,000

Teton Valley Library $ 2,601

Teton Valley Trails $ 14,000

Snake River Youth Perfom Arts $ 3,200

Lemhi Co Youth Employment Program $ 8,900

Lemhi Co Sacajawea Center $ 4,000

Downtown Driggs Association $ 1,226

Bonneville Youth Dev council $ 850

Challis Senior Center (2 Grants Awarded) $ 4,870

Senior Citizens of Teton County $ 2,000

Rendezvous Upper Elementary School SD# 401 $ 35,133

Tauphaus Park Zoological Society $ 155,000

City of Rexburg - Arts Department $ 10,000

Lemhi Regional Land Trust $ 1,892

Harwood Elementary School SD# 251 $ 34,766

The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho $ 2,500

Total grants awarded for this session was $465,875.

