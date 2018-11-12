The CHC Foundation awarded nonprofits in eastern Idaho $235,894 during its fall cycle of grants.
The CHC Foundation was founded in 1986. It was created with money from the liquidation of Parkview Hospital in Idaho Falls. Grants are awarded twice a year to 501©(3) nonprofit organizations in a 10-county area.
The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center received $5,600 from the CHC Foundation for a project to install new digital stage lighting.
The arts center has been saving money for the last year to fund the project and the donation from the CHC provided the final necessary funding, according to Blackfoot Performing Arts Center programming director Susan Mann.
“We have been fundraising and grant writing and saving every dollar from tickets,” Mann said. “That was we needed to finish it up.”
It was the first time the arts center has applied for a grant with the CHC. The grant money funded about 25 percent of the total cost of the project.
“We don’t go around asking for money unless we really need it,” Mann said. “(The CHC) said ‘This is the kind of stuff we love to fund.’”
The new lighting was put on display at a Bar J Wranglers show last week.
“It’s just such an improvement,” Mann said. “ It was so beautiful, all the different lighting we used. Everybody at that concert was commenting on how beautiful it was.”
Mann added, “We’re so grateful. It really meant a lot to us to get this done.”
The foundation will begin accepting grant applications Jan. 1 for its spring 2019 granting session. The submission deadline is Feb. 28. For information about eligibility and requirements, visit chcfoundation.net.
Grants awarded for the 2018 fall session are:
n Fremont Search and Rescue, $14,561
n Idaho Falls Arts Council ARTitorium, $14,916
n City of Mackay, $9,652
n Rigby Senior Center, $8,521
n City of Rigby, $3,500
n Hapi Trails Horse Adoption, $40,000
n Snake River Performing Arts, $16,369
n White Pine Charter School, $6,000
n Henry’s Fork Foundation, $9,000
n Challis Arts Center, $3,000
n Teton School District 401, $9,295
n Sugar-Salem School District, $8,156
n Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, $5,600
n City of Arco/ Idaho Science Center, $20,000
n Challis Area Health Center Inc., $5,325
n Idaho Falls Senior Center, $25,000
n Jefferson School District 251/PTO, $20,000
n Girl Scouts Of Silver Sage — CampTa-man-a-wis, $10,000
n Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre, $4,000
n City of Lewisville Library, $3,000