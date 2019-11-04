CHC Foundation Inc.'s Board of Directors has announced its Fall 2019 grant awards. The fall awards cycle doled out a combined $341,652 to 20 recipients.
The largest grant this cycle was a $140,000 award to the Museum of Idaho, which is in the process of a major expansion.
The CHC Foundation is based in Idaho Falls and serves Bonneville County and the nine surrounding counties. The CHC Foundation was founded in 1985. It was created with money from the liquidation of Parkview Hospital in Idaho Falls. Grants are awarded twice a year to 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organizations in a 10-county area.
The fall cycle grant award recipients are:
— The Giving Cupboard, Rigby, $24,000
— Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center, $1,622
— City of Mackay, $12,500
— Museum of Idaho, Idaho Falls, $140,000
— Ronald McDonald Charities, Idaho Falls, $6,000
— Blackfoot Community Players, $10,000
— Idaho Falls Arts Council, $7,200
— Challis Arts Council, $4,000
— Parker-Elgin School, $9,500
— Lemhi Historical Society, Salmon, $2,441
— ABC-After school Literacy Program, Driggs, $1,638
— Museum of Henry’s Fork, $3,900
— Teton Valley Trails and Pathways, $20,000
— Shelley Senior Center, $15,000
— Teton Regional Land Trust, $7,000
— Girl Scouts of Silver Sage-Swan Valley, $11,594
— Promise Ridge Shelter, Idaho Falls, $7,325
— Snake River Youth Performing Arts, $7,932
— Idaho Arts Lab, St Anthony, $10,000
— Veterans Mobility Corps, Idaho Falls/Ucon, $60,000
The CHC Foundation's next granting session opens Jan. 1, with grant applications accepted through the final deadline of Feb. 26.
For information, visit chcfoundation.net.