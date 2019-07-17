Thirty-five groups across eastern Idaho were awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants from the CHC Foundation in June.
The foundation gave out $295,581 to nonprofit programs across the region, helping causes ranging from search and rescue operations to soup kitchens to arts and music groups.
The CHC Foundation was created in 1986 after the liquidation of Parkview Hospital in Idaho Falls. Every spring and fall, the group awards grant money to 501(c)(3) organizations across 10 counties in eastern Idaho.
One of the larger grants awarded in the cycle went to the Clark County Emergency Services department to replace its 25-year-old tools for extracting passengers from wrecked cars. County Emergency Manager Jill Egan said that without the $18,752 grant from the CHC Foundation, it may have taken Idaho's least populated county several years to be able to afford the upgrade.
"We are beyond grateful that there are these opportunities available and they took us into consideration," Egan said.
The county's extraction equipment had become less effective over the years as car technology improved and the tools slowly wore down. The equipment also was cumbersome to use, especially since it had no power source attached and needed to be plugged into the ambulance to work.
"All the new equipment is battery operated, so it requires a lot less storage space on the ambulance," Egan said.
She said that Clark County has not needed to use the new equipment for an accident since it arrived in June and the department is planning a training session with the Idaho Falls Fire Department in August to learn how to best use them.
The Eastern Idaho Chorale received $1,250 from CHC Foundation to help pay for new sheet music. Ann Peters is the music librarian for the group and said this will the first year that the music costs won't come out of the membership dues or her own pocket.
"There have been times when I've had to help pay for the music. I'm really pleased that all our music will be paid for this year," Peters said.
While Peters keeps much of the Chorale's sheet music between years, the group usually looks for new songs to perform at each of its two annual concerts. The grant also could end up lowering the membership dues for the singers, though Peters said that would ultimately be up to the choir's board to decide.
The other 33 groups who received grant money this spring are:
— Idaho Falls Arts Council- $4,366
— Regional Christian Council of Ministry Food Basket-$10,000
— Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center-$6,311
— Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen, $1,161
— Mountain Bike the Tetons, Driggs, $1,815
— Bonneville County Fair Board, $40,000
— Lemhi County Humane Society, $9,000
— Camus Wildlife Refuge, $6,600
— City of Rigby, $7,893
— Salmon Youth Employment Program, $8,000
— Sacajawea Interpretive Center, Salmon, $6,180
— Challis Senior Center, $3,000
— Bingham County Historical Museum, Blackfoot, $1,000
— Heart of Idaho, Challis, $5,000
— Snake River Search, $2,000
— Whitewater Therapy Riding Association, Salmon, $10,000
— South Lemhi School District 292, $15,000
— Snake River Animal Shelter, Idaho Falls, $10,000
— Lemhi Historical Society, Salmon, $2,100
— City of Ririe, Library, $1,408
— Jefferson County 4-H, $1,877
— Upper Valley child Advocacy Center, Rexburg, $7,232
— City of Tetonia, library, $16,500
— College of Eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls, $19,900
— Sugar Salem School District 322, $8,315
— Idaho Falls Senior Center, $3,328
— Idaho Falls Symphony, $3,000
— Friends of the Teton River, Driggs, $6,715
— Custer Search and Rescue, Challis, $3,500
— Idaho Falls Exchange Club, $6,000
— St. Vincent DePaul, Idaho Falls, $6,800
— City of Idaho Falls Rec Department, $25,000
— Teton Valley Search and Rescue, Driggs, $11,578