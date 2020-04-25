April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
This year, primarily due to the statewide stay-home order to combat COVID-19, the number of reported cases of child abuse in April has fallen, but that’s not necessarily a good thing.
The state Department of Health and Welfare has received roughly 800 fewer calls per week statewide. The decrease coincides with school closures and experts say it’s because there are fewer eyes on kids, particularly those of educators.
“People who are regularly in contact with children day after day, like school teachers, they get to know the kids in their class, and they’re more able to observe if there’s a behavior or situation that seems off for that child or their family units,” said Andie Blackwood, DHW Child Welfare program manager. “Those folks are part of the social safety net of children.”
Public health concerns and social distancing measures due to the novel coronavirus are leading to fewer interactions with vulnerable children.
“We’re in a unique situation where those folks who might see children more often and develop some more ongoing relationships with them, hear information or see things that may be concerning are not in a position to see that and have those interactions,” Blackwood said.
Schools in Bonneville County effectively closed their doors March 18. The closure triggered an immediate decline in reported child abuse cases from the previous year at the same time and the months prior. In the same five-week period in March to April of 2019 there were 157 reported cases; this year there were 94.
“We don’t have good data about (if child abuse is on the decline) at this point in time,” Blackwood said. “I think it’s important for the public to continue to be aware of the children in their lives even if it’s just peripheral neighborhood kids. … Our staff are definitely responding to those concerns and are coordinating with local law enforcement.”
DHW prioritizes cases on a Level 1-3 and “information only” scale. A case prioritized as a Level 1 means the child is involved in a life-threatening or emergency situation. Those Level 1 case numbers are currently on par with 2019 numbers and police are responding to those.
“We partner very closely with law enforcement and stress that is an ongoing relationship,” Blackwood said. “We have lots of conversations and they keep us in the loop of things. … They know the volume (of reports) has decreased and certainly know to be on the lookout.”
A parent or guardian’s loss of job or cut in hours can cause stress and can be a major trigger in abuse.
In the first five weeks of the COVID-19 state of emergency in Idaho 108,984 workers — 56 percent being women — filed for unemployment benefits according to an Idaho Department of Labor news release.
The stress of losing a job, loss of income as well as the fear of the coronavirus can push parents over the edge, said Teena McBride, executive director of the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center in Idaho Falls.
“You don’t control who gets ill, doesn’t become ill. Who takes a job, who loses a job, how quickly they can receive unemployment; how quickly they can receive food stamps, rental assistance, those type of things. There’s a lot of fear and impact that way,” McBride said.
Loss of a job and low income have been found to lead to higher rates of abuse in homes according to a 2009 National Incidence Study of Child Abuse and Neglect by the Office of Planning, Research, and Evaluation.
“Compared to children with employed parents, those with no parent in the labor force had 2 to 3 times the rate of maltreatment overall, about 2 times the rate of abuse, and 3 or more times the rate of neglect,” the report said. “Children with unemployed parents had 2 to 3 times higher rates of neglect than those with employed parents.”
This stress and fear can lead to meltdowns, but these meltdowns are healthy if handled correctly, McBride said. When parents are feeling overwhelmed, she suggests taking a timeout.
“Timeouts mean that everyone just stops talking, just stop talking. Whatever the problem is, you can come back and address that,” McBride said. “If it’s too much for you as an adult, then just walk outside. Just step away it’s OK to not touch, not talk, just sit quietly.”
Parents need to remember that their children also are undergoing a lot of stress and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus; they may not understand why they can’t go play with friends or think their friends don’t want to play with them anymore and that can lead them to act out.
“They’re fearful, they’re feeling frustrated and not able to comprehend, and it’s OK for everybody to have a meltdown and just sit there and letting people meltdown,” McBride said.
Both Blackwood and McBride stressed that if someone has concerns about a child’s safety, they should call 911.
“If you have victims that are concerned about someone’s safety, they need to be calling 911. The other thing to remember is that child abuse cases can be reported anonymously,” McBride said.
Victims can also call the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center 208-529-4352 or after hours or weekends call the 24/7 hotline at 208-235-2412.