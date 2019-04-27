For many child care facilities in Idaho Falls, open spots tend to stay in the family.
Many families keep returning to the same location as their older kids age up and younger ones are born. At Monarch Childcare Center, every infant who attended the center one Tuesday morning had a sibling or cousin who had come through the program as well. Founder and manager Laura Gray said the center had so few open spots come up among its 50 children that it doesn't even keep a waiting list.
"That's pretty much how our center stays full, our families replenish them," Gray said.
Many centers in town are in a similar position, leading to a shortage of child care services. IdahoSTARS, the state's main federally-funded resource and referral agency for child care centers, estimated that there are 3,500 openings at licensed centers across Bonneville County and 5,600 young children that could fill them.
Candace Hansen has moved her 4-year-old daughter between two facilities in Ammon in recent years. Her daughter had a bad reaction to being at a large child care center when they first moved to Ammon, so they transferred her to a smaller in-home location in town. Now her family has two children and was looking for another center as they prepared to move to the west side of Idaho Falls.
"Trying to find an in-home (child care provider) was not difficult in Ammon, but it's been very difficult on the west side," Hansen said.
Hansen looked through websites and Facebook groups to help narrow down their possible choices. According to the city clerk's office, there are 54 child care facilities across Idaho Falls. Some of those aren't capable of caring for infants, meaning her' 9-month-old daughter can't attend, and others were too large for the older daughter's comfort.
She eventually landed at Funshine Home Away From Home. The center has 19 total spots for children and was also located on the west side of Idaho Falls. But the two spots at the center won't open up until the current family leaves June, so Hansen and her husband will keep driving their daughters to Ammon for the next two months.
"It will be a tough couple of months until we can get in there (in June)," Hansen said.
The cost of child care
Kathy Reynolds has nearly 30 years of child care experience, and she's been running Funshine Home Away From Home out of her house in Idaho Falls for 19 years. She said that over that time, families tend to focus on the same two questions when looking for a new facility.
"What do you cost and how close are you to my house?" she said.
IdahoSTARS records said the average monthly cost to enroll an infant in a Bonneville County childcare center was $560. That cost may be higher than most other counties in eastern Idaho but it's nearly $150 a month cheaper than in Ada County and slightly below the state average.
Reynolds and other child care operators said the costs are necessary because of the overhead involved in creating a licensed, high-quality care location. A new center might have to build ramps and bathrooms to become accessible to children with disabilities or invest in toys for the children to play with outside and inside. Staff members would go through dozens or hundreds of hours of training.
"It's a high payment, but we're only making pennies on the dollar," Reynolds said.
Child Care Aware of America, a national nonprofit working to improve child care access and affordability, estimates that Idaho's average annual cost for child care is $7,296 per child at a child care center, which is on average 10 to 12 percent of a family's income.
"The cost of infant care in Idaho is more than the annual cost of college tuition at a four-year college," the website said.
But Idaho's average child care costs are far lower than what parents pay in neighboring states. Washington state parents pay the highest average cost in the region at $14,208 per child. Other states costs are $13,292 in Oregon, $11,137 in Nevada, $10,394 in Wyoming and $9,708 in Utah.
Susan Robertson is the main child care consultant for IdahoSTARS in the region around Idaho Falls. Her kids were enrolled in multiple child care programs in Shelley when they were young. She said the facilities she works with now have higher costs and higher standards than when her kids needed care.
"It was expensive then and has only gotten more expensive. But looking at it from both sides now, I would want to pay a higher rate to give my child great care if that's what it took," Robertson said.
Robertson also oversees one of the only federal programs to help families pay for day care, the Idaho Child Care Program. The program is run by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, which also funds IdahoSTARS, and provides assistance to low-income families with children younger than 13. The amount of the payment is based on family income and the market rate of child care costs in the area.
Families enrolled in the program must keep the department and the care centers informed about any change to their enrollment, including a switch from full- to part-time care, or risk losing the payment for a year or longer. Gray estimated that about half the families involved with Monarch use the credit program to help pay for care.
"I don't know how some families could do it without the help of ICCP," she said.
Steps to Quality
IdahoSTARS also rates child care facilities across the state with the Steps to Quality. The six-stage program offers financial bonuses or extra assistance to facilities that meet higher standards of quality than what other state and federal departments require. There are six steps in the program and locations are evaluated annually to keep their rank or try to improve.
"Being a child care provider is hard work. Being part of the Steps to Quality is taking that a little bit further," Robertson said.
Since the program is voluntary and intensive, most child care centers don't even attempt to take part. Of the 1,148 child care centers in the state, only 20 had achieved the top rating in 2018. Fewer than 12 percent of locations were anywhere on the Steps to Quality.
One of the facilities in Idaho Falls that is actively pushing up the Steps to Quality rankings is Happy Orchard Daycare. The family-managed child care center has only been open for three years at its current location in Idaho Falls but has already filled its 132 potential slots for children, with a few families on the waitlist, and reached the first step on the ranking scale.
Owner Brittney Burr said that Happy Orchard just finished receiving its second-year inspection from IdahoSTARS and could be promoted to the second step at the end of April. The inspection found some issues with the building that the owners couldn't fix, but Burr was optimistic because of what the training meant for the staff's experience and resources.
"We've had cases with kids that we don't know how to help. So when we get more training and can help more kids, that's good for everyone," Burr said.
Ally Ramirez is one of the six caretakers at Monarch Childcare Center, with her main focus being the preschool children. She's seen the kids in her care hit milestones at the center that their parents miss — first tooth, first steps, first time spelling their name. Many of the preschool students in the class have been attending Monarch for almost their entire life.
So has her 4-year-old son, who she brings to Monarch for free and occasionally uses to help set up projects for the other students. She said that he probably would have attended the center even if she had to pay for his spot.
"He knows this place so well. It's like a second family to him," Ramirez said.