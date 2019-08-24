For children, fear comes in many forms, be it a fear of public speaking, a fear of parents fighting or a fear of the dark. And fear doesn’t end in childhood.
For Josh Allen, a creative writing professor at Brigham Young University-Idaho and author of “Out to Get You: 13 Tales of Weirdness and Woe,” scary stories are the perfect way for kids to “practice being afraid in a safe space” in order to figure out how to handle truly frightening situations in life.
“I think kids today live in a world that is kind of scary,” Allen said. “A lot of adults in their world are upset or angry at different things … and I think it’s important for kids to navigate fears.”
“Out to Get You” is scheduled to be released Sept. 3, and the official launch party is 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Madison County Library. Allen said the book is targeted toward children ages 8 through 12. The book has received multiple positive reviews and has been named a Junior Library Guild selection.
Children’s and young adult book author Gary D. Schmidt, a two-time Newbery Honor-winning author, said the stories in Allen’s book “are scary because they are so very true.”
When asked what he thought Schmidt meant by that, Allen said he thinks he means his book deals with real fears.
“The stories aren’t true in the sense that there are no haunted street signs … but the fears that my stories explores are real fears. What does it mean to be left out? What does it mean to lose somebody you love?” Allen said. “While there are a lot of fantastic elements in the stories, the fears at the heart are fears that kids are going to have to navigate someday.”
Allen said however, that the book is not as heavy as that might make it sound. He described “Out to Get You” as “really fun and zany,” a Twilight Zone for children. One of the stories in “Out To Get You” revolves around a girl and a boy trapped in a school crossing sign. Another focuses on an eerie stain on the cafeteria floor.
The book is illustrated by Sarah Coleman, who also designed the the 50th Anniversary cover of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” And the cover of “Out to Get” you has an additional element that adds to its creepiness — it glows in the dark. Sally Morgridge, the editor of “Out to Get You,” said the idea was that children would read the book at night and, when they turned off the light, still see the cover glowing.
“We wanted to give the book’s package something really special and scary,” Morgridge said.
She said the number of stories also started out at around 20, but the editor in chief said there was “only one number” they could have — hence, “13 Tales of Weirdness and Woe.”
However, spookiness is not the only goal Allen had going into the book, which is dedicated to his own four children and his wife. He said he is passionate about “transforming kid readers into adult readers,” and thinks children between ages 9 and 11 in particular struggle to maintain an interest in reading as they are thrust directly from picture books to novels. He described his book as one for “reluctant readers.”
“I think the right book for the right kid at the right time can help them become a lifelong reader,” he said. “And my dream is that my book might be able to do that for somebody.”