Idaho Falls Power's Children's Fishing Pond is stocked with trout and open for the season.
The five-acre pond, on the east side of the Snake River about a quarter-mile below the Gem State Plant, is open to children 14 and under eight-and-a-half months of the year. It is stocked three times throughout the summer with a variety of fish. A variety of waterfowl also live in the area, drawn by the nesting platforms, trees and grassland.
The pond can be assessed via U.S. Highway 91. Head west on Canyon Road, or 97th South. Signs are posted to guide people to the area. An unpaved road turns north of Canyon Road and runs about a mile to a parking lot south of the pond. You also can access the riverbank for fishing and launching small boats just south of the parking lot.
Call Idaho Falls Power at 208-612-8430 with any questions.