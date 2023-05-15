Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti has set a goal to build a new Ammon aquatics center in the next five years. He announced that target at the third annual “Freezin’ for a Reason” event Saturday in McCowin Park.

“I want to do a ribbon cutting five years from now on a new pool in a building (that’s) indoors (and) bigger,” Coletti said. “When this pool was built, it was built with the help of the community, and so the new pool is going to be built with the help of the community. Businesses, residents, if you can help — we’re going to need a lot more money to make this happen.”


