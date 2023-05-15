Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti has set a goal to build a new Ammon aquatics center in the next five years. He announced that target at the third annual “Freezin’ for a Reason” event Saturday in McCowin Park.
“I want to do a ribbon cutting five years from now on a new pool in a building (that’s) indoors (and) bigger,” Coletti said. “When this pool was built, it was built with the help of the community, and so the new pool is going to be built with the help of the community. Businesses, residents, if you can help — we’re going to need a lot more money to make this happen.”
Crowds of people gathered as volunteers dropped 10,000 pounds of ice into the Ammon pool, lowering the water temperature to 42 degrees. Natural Spring Ice donated the six, 6-foot tall pallets of bagged ice.
Approximately 90 residents cannonballed, leaped and dove into the frigid waters, splashing in to raise money and awareness for the pool.
Participants paid $10 and received a T-shirt, swag bag and free hot chocolate after the event.
The event raised $1,000.
“It just helps us raise awareness of the pool’s age,” said Randal Miller, Ammon parks and recreation director. “… This pool was built in 1967. It’s pretty old.”
The location for the new pool is yet to be determined.
“If it’s too big, we may not have enough space to fit it here (at the existing site), but this would be Plan A,” Coletti said. “But if our plan is too big, then we might have to find a Plan B for a location.”
The existing layout of the pool hasn’t changed much in 56 years, and the facility is nearing the end of its lifespan.
“The pool’s not supposed to last that long, so we’re just planning on maybe another five years, or another few years until we start breaking ground to do something new,” Coletti said. “It’ll be several million dollars. This pool was built with $19,000. Not any more, especially with a building on it.”
The city of Ammon intends to raise more money for the project in the future.
“We’re going to have a fundraising campaign that unrolls in the next little while so that we can give people opportunities to put your name as a sponsor of the building, naming rights, and show your support bricks,” Coletti said. “We’re going to make it happen.”
In the meantime, residents enjoyed playing in the freezing cold pool water.
“The initial thought before hitting the water was ‘I’m going to die, because it’s so cold,’” said Shelley resident Shayla Martin. “But after hitting the water, pushing up and coming up, it was so exhilarating. When I got out of the water, the adrenaline rush was amazing.”
