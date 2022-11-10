No one was injured in a chimney fire early Thursday that caused $100,000 in damage.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the fire on Lincoln Drive just after midnight. Four adults living at the residence were able to escape along with their dogs.
The fire displaced the family living at the home but they later found shelter with family members, a fire department news release said.
The residents told firefighters that the house was full of smoke and that they believed the fire had spread to the garage. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire nine minutes after they arrived on scene.
A review of the damage found the garage was completely destroyed in the fire. There also was reportedly water damage in the basement. The fire department estimated the structural damage to the residence was $70,000. An additional $30,000 worth of personal belongings were destroyed.
The fire department determined that a faulty wood-burning stove caused the fire.
The Chaplains of Idaho responded to assist the home’s residents.
The fire department referred to a list of fire safety tips for those using a fireplace during the winter. Among the tips were that fireplaces should have a protective screen to prevent embers from leaving the fireplace, keeping the fireplace clean, and staying awake whenever the fireplace is in use.
