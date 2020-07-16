Idaho Fish and Game closed the short salmon fishing season on the upper Salmon River on Wednesday to protect wild Chinook returning to Idaho.
The Chinook season from the South Butte boat ramp upstream to the posted boundary below the Sawtooth Hatchery has been closed.
“Effects on wild Chinook salmon from catch-and-release impacts of non-tribal fisheries and direct harvest by tribal fisheries have met the allowable take approved through Endangered Species Act authorizations,” Fish and Game said in a news release.
Representatives from the tribes in the area said they plan to close tribal fishing on the upper Salmon also.
The Fish and Game commission plans to consider a fall Chinook fishing season in its upcoming meeting July 22-23 to be held in Idaho Falls.
Spring and summer Chinook runs were below average, but the forecast is improved for fall Chinook runs. About 15,000 fish are expected to return to Idaho which may allow more sport fishing opportunities in the Lower Snake, lower Salmon and Clearwater rivers.