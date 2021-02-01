BOISE — After a week of failed attempts to rally support for impeaching Gov. Brad Little, Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, has announced he will end the effort.
Christensen's articles of impeachment were released Jan. 26. He charged that Little’s limits on gathering were a violation of the First Amendment’s right to assemble. The articles also describe Little’s designation of the $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act coronavirus relief funds without the Legislature’s approval of how to use those funds as unconstitutional.
Christensen had little choice other than to end his impeachment efforts. House State Affairs Chairman Brent Crane, R-Nampa, told the Post Register he will not allow the articles to have a hearing. Crane characterized the attempt as “political games.”
After hearing this from Crane, Christensen considered creating a personal bill — a type of bill that is printed without a hearing. But he did not submit one by Friday’s personal bill deadline.
And while his impeachment efforts may be over, that doesn’t mean Christensen is prepared to drop the matter altogether. He is now pursuing a House resolution instead.
“I have decided to drop the impeachment effort and pursue a resolution that points out the Governor’s constitutional violations. I am currently negotiating with Chairman Crane for a hearing. I am still open to dropping this effort, if the Governor can agree to not banning/limiting gatherings and not shutting down business or churches ever again,” Christensen wrote in an email statement Monday.
The statement follows a weekend email exchange between Christensen and Little. Christensen asked Little to negotiate “dropping restrictions that violate constitutional protections.”
Little politely declined a sit-down in his responding email and refuted the representative’s charges that he had violated the Constitution.
“My North Star continues to be health care capacity and the health, safety and wellbeing of every single Idahoan. It is through this lens that I will continue to make decisions. Like you, I swore an oath to support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Idaho. I have honored that oath at all times during the unprecedented challenges this health emergency has presented,” Little wrote.