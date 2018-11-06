The Republican primary victor to represent the 32B House seat easily beat back the incumbent's attempt to keep the seat via a write-in bid.
With final unofficial numbers from four of the district's six counties in, Chad Christensen, who was the only name on the ballot for that seat, was leading with 7,035 votes.
Rep. Tom Loertscher, R-Bone, a longtime lawmaker who Christensen, of Ammon, beat in the May primary, had received 1,305 write-in votes. Driggs City Councilman Ralph Mossman, a Democrat, had 264 write-in votes.
The rural district includes eastern Bonneville County and wraps around the corner of the state, taking in Teton, Caribou, Oneida, Bear Lake and Franklin counties as well.
Outgoing Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter publicly endorsed Loertscher's write-in bid. However, most other local and state-level Republican politicians who took a stance, including the next Gov. Brad Little, backed Christensen.