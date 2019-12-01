To add an event, email twinger@postregister.com or call 208-716-8112.
Photos with Santa, Dec. 1-24, Grand Teton Mall, 2300 E. 17th St., santasfastpass.com.
Santa’s Wonderland, Dec. 1-24, Cabela’s, 3693 South 25th East, cabelas.com.
Campbell Family, 7 p.m. Dec. 2, Idaho Falls Temple Visitor Center, 1000 Memorial Drive, 208-523-4504.
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m. Dec. 3, Snake River Travel Center, 320 W. Highway 26.
Christmas Around the World, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12, Family Search Library, 750 W. Elva St., 208-524-5291.
Meet Santa, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 3, C & B Operations, 1247 South 12th West, Rexburg, 208-356-5414.
“A Very Electric Christmas”, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher St., blackfootpac.com, 208-317-5508.
Cara Raymond & Young Women, 7 p.m. Dec. 4, Idaho Falls Temple Visitor Center, 1000 Memorial Drive, 208-523-4504.
Krampus Parade and Party, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Healing Hands Metaphysical Store, 429 B St., 208-542-5446.
Dance Tech Academy Benefit Concert, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Thunder Ridge High School, 4941 First St., facebook.com/dancetechacademy.
Christmas Extravaganza, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 5, Fairwinds — Sand Creek, 3310 Valencia Drive, facebook.com/FairwindsSandCreek.
Bingham Christmas Tree Fantasy, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 4, 5 and 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7, Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, 97 Park St., Blackfoot, christmastreefantasy.com.
Rexburg 2019 Downtown Tree Lighting, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 6, South Center Street, Rexburg.
Santa’s Wonderland Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7, Krehbiels Barn, 305 S. Broadway, Blackfoot, facebook.com/tinasnativedesigns.
Christmas Expo 2019, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7, Pinecrest Event Center, 560 E. Anderson St., facebook.com/PinecrestEC, 208-227-8088.
Midnight Madness, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Rigby, facebook.com/rigbychamber.
Santa is Coming to Town, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6, Idaho Art Lab, 2355 S. Yellowstone Highway, St. Anthony, 208-932-0893.
TaVaci School Of Performing Arts Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Community Center, 25 N. Center St., Rexburg, 208-360-8492.
Find Santa’s Puppy, noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 7, Park Avenue and B Street, downtownidahofalls.com, 208-535-0399.
Meet Santa, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 7, C & B Operations, 2105 Industrial Blvd., 208-522-6372.
Merrill Page, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Idaho Falls Temple Visitor Center, 1000 Memorial Drive, 208-523-4504.
Christmas CRAFT Class, noon-4 p.m. Dec. 7, Creative Wood-N-Things, 1748 Cabellaro Drive, Ammon, 208-523-7549.
A BYU-Idaho Christmas with Frederica von Stade and the Sonos Handbell Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, BYU-Idaho Center, 525 S. Center St., Rexburg,go byui.edu/center-stage, 208-496-3170.
Ashton Community Foundation “Spirit of Christmas”, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Ashton Elementary School, 168 South 1st St. Proceeds benefit the foundation.
”Santa’s Holiday Open House”, noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 7, Petal & Bloom Floral Design, 99 N. Broadway, Blackfoot, 208-785-1821.
Reindeer Race, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 7, Flip & Twist, 3019 South 25th East. Reservations required, 208-346-7070.
“Celebrate Seniors”, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7, Idaho Falls Senior Center, 535 W. 21{sup}st{/sup} St., seniorsolutionscp.com, 208-516-3314. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels.
Ninth annual Santa’s Workshop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 7, Hillcrest High School, 2800 Owens St., 208-390-5818.
Christmas Open House, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 7, Selah Midwifery Center, 297 North 3855 East, Rigby.
Pancakes with Santa, 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 7, Broulim’s Ace Hardware, 572 S. State St., Shelley, 208-357-1834.
Christmas at Hemming Village 2019, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 7, 160 West Second South, Rexburg, facebook.com/HemmingVillage, 208-356-6142.
Meet Santa, 1 p.m. Dec. 7, ARTitorium, 271 W. Broadway, 208-552-1080, idahofallsarts.org.
The Idaho Falls Choralaires Christmas 2019 Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Thunder Ridge Performing Arts Center, 4941 First St.
Christmas Wonderland Dance Camp, 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 7, Dancer’s Edge, 896 University Blvd., dancestudio-pro.com.
Toys 4 Tots — Movie Night, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Blackfoot Movie Mill, 369 W. Bridge St., Blackfoot, facebook.com/restorerite, 208-680-8051.
Santa and Friends, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7, Education Center, 2725 Carnival Way. Registration required, 208-612-8247, idahofallsidaho.gov.
Christmas Cantata, 10 a.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 8, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 455 W. Sunnyside, 208-522-9301.
Sounds Choir Christmas Concert “O Holy Night”, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, West Stake Center, 2040 Brentwood Drive.
Santa is Coming to June’s Place, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 259 North Second East, Rexburg, 208-356-9411.
Christmas with Eclipse 6 Toy Drive, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 10, Colonial Theater, 450 A St., facebook.com/Eclipse6, 801-243-6024.
Fishmas Open House, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Jimmy’s All Seasons Angler, 275 A St., jimmysflyshop.com, 208-524-7160.
The Art of Hoppiness Paint Night, 6 p.m. Dec. 11, Frosty Gator, 298 D St., theartofhoppiness.com.
”Unmistakably Christmas”, 7 p.m. Dec. 11, 12, 13 and 14, 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Watersprings Church, 4250 South 25th East, facebook.com/go2watersprings, 208-524-4747.
From the Heart Choir, 7 p.m. Dec. 11, Idaho Falls Temple Visitor Center, 1000 Memorial Drive, 208-523-4504.
Bar J Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Colonial Theater, 450 A St., idahofallsarts.org, 208-522-0471.
”The Nutcracker”, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave., ifsymphony.org.
Shop With A Cop, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 12, Texas Roadhouse, 2535 South 25th East. Reservations required, blovell@co.bonneville.id.us, 208-317-8430.
”Polar Express” storytime, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Barnes and Noble, 2300 E. 17th St., facebook.com/BNGrandTeton, 208-552-1452.
”The Eight: Reindeer Monologues”, 8 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14, Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Idaho, 257 W. Broadway, artidaho.org.
Holiday Shopping Event, 5 p.m. Dec. 13, MarCellar’s Vintage Wines and Brews, 431 Park Ave., facebook.com/pandorasbaublesandbeads, 208-529-3696.
Artist Studio Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14, Willard Arts Center, 450 A St., idahofallsarts.org, 208-522-0471.
Ugly Sweater Party, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, The Celt Pub, 398 W. Broadway, facebook.com/The.Celt.Idaho.Falls, 208-881-5128.
Breakfast with Santa Cow, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 14, Chick-fil-A, 3003 South 25th East, 208-523-2697.
Ladies Christmas Brunch, 11 a.m. Dec. 14, Calvary Chapel Rexburg, 104 College St., 208-346-0999.
Santa’s Workshop, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14, Mesa Falls Apartment, 940 South Fifth West, Rexburg, facebook.com/MesaFallsApartments, 208-359-0000.
Free pictures with Santa, noon-4 p.m. Dec. 14, Rocknaks Hardware, 2250 W. Broadway, 208-524-4405.
The Art of Hoppiness Paint Night, 6 p.m. Dec. 16, Tap-N-Fill, 1494 Milligan Road, theartofhoppiness.com.
Christmas Bird Count, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 16, Craters of the Moon, Arco, audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count.
Dinner With Santa, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 16, Chick-fil-A, 3003 South 25th East, 208-523-2697.
GENTRI Christmas Show, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Colonial Theater, 450 A St., idahofallsarts.org, 208-522-0471.
”A Classic Christmas”, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 21, Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave., facebook.com/AClassicChristmasIF.
Eagle Rock Dance Christmas Recital “An Old Fashioned Christmas”, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20, Thunder Ridge High School, 4941 First St., dancestudio-pro.com.
Priddaho Friendmas Ugly Sweater Party, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive, jotform.us.
Messiah Sing-In, 7 p.m. Dec. 22, Thunder Ridge High School, 4941 First St.
JOY: A Jefferson County Christmas 2019, 7 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23, Crown of Life Church, 3856 East 300 North, Rigby, facebook.com/joyajeffersoncountychristmas.