Permits to tromp onto National Forest or Bureau of Land Management land to find and cut down the perfect Christmas tree are now available.
Christmas tree permits are on sale for $15 for all trees 20-feet tall or shorter at the Caribou-Targhee National Forest office at 1405 Hollipark Drive, Idaho Falls and other area ranger district offices.
Permits are also sold by several vendors in eastern Idaho from Ashton to Soda Springs. A list of vendors is available on the Forest Service’s website at www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd525792.pdf. A list of vendors selling permits is also available by calling the district office at 208-557-5900.
Tree-cutting guidelines and maps are available for each ranger district at ranger offices or online. Go to www.fs.usda.gov/detail/ctnf/home/?cid=stelprd3839021 and click on the district you are interested in.
The guidelines can vary slightly with each district and several areas are off limits to tree cutting. Forest Service officials stress following the Motorized Vehicle Use Maps. Maps are available at district offices or online.
The BLM will start selling Christmas tree permits Nov. 14 from the Upper Snake Field Office at 1405 Hollipark Drive in Idaho Falls and the Pocatello Field Office at 4350 S. Cliffs Drive in Pocatello. Permits will be sold through Dec. 24. Cost is $15 each with a limit of one per family.
BLM tree-cutting permits will also be sold at KJ’s Kwik Stop at 226 East 50 South, Malad.
For information on BLM permits, call 208-478-6340.