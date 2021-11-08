Permits to cut Christmas trees on National Forest land in eastern Idaho became available this week and will be offered through Dec. 31.
The Caribou-Targhee National Forest reported selling 8,732 permits last season, 30% were online sales, the forest said in a news release.
“For many, venturing out into the Forest to find the ‘perfect’ tree, is a long-standing family tradition,” said Tom Silvey, timber program manager. “Just remember that weather changes quickly in the area and road conditions can deteriorate, so we encourage to harvest your tree as soon as possible.”
Permits to cut Christmas trees are available at local ranger district offices and participating vendor locations. People also can buy permits online at recreation.gov with a search for “Caribou-Targhee National Forest Christmas Tree Permits.”
If buying permits online, users will need to set up or login to a recreation.gov account to make the purchase.
Permits are $15 for trees up to 20 feet tall and limited to one per household. An additional fee is charged for online purchases.
For households that have a fourth-grader in the family, a free Christmas tree permit is available as part of the “Every Kid Outdoors” federal program. To participate in the program, go to everykidoutdoors.gov. Families with a child possessing a valid Every Kid Outdoor pass can present it at the local Forest Service district office or online at the recreation.gov site.
Along with permits, the Forest Service offers maps, safety tips and how to properly care for your tree. Free online maps are available at fs.usda.gov/ctnf/.
Free maps and a list of participating vendors, as well as links to online purchases can be found at go.usa.gov/x7BJh.
“For every tree that is found, cut and carried home as a holiday fixture, a new story is created,” said USDA Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. “These stories become the precious memories that create traditions worth carrying on for generations and further connect families with their local forests.”