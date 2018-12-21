When it comes time to dispose of your Christmas tree the city of Idaho Falls has got your back.
The city Sanitation Division announced Thursday that it has established 15 tree disposal sites throughout town.
“Discarded Christmas trees cannot be placed in with the regular garbage due to the process for handling garbage at the Bonneville County Transfer Station,” a city news release said.
The disposal service will begin after Christmas and be offered until Jan. 30. The designated disposal sites are for city residents and not open to commercial tree lots for disposal of trees, the news release said.
The city asks that all ornaments and lights be removed from discarded trees. The trees will be chipped and turned into mulch.
"The mulch is located on an asphalt pad just west of the City Maintenance Garage, at 2530 Hemmert Ave.," said Kerry Hammon, public information officer. "Residents can call the Sanitation Division to arrange a pick up."
The mulch will be available to residents in the spring, the news release said.
Tree disposal sites:
• Washburn and Michael (Reinhart Park)
• Coachman and Broadway (behind car wash)
• Fremont Avenue (by recycling bin north of Science Center)
• Mound and W. Elva Street (Melaleuca Field parking lot)
• N. Water and Chestnut (NE corner)
• W. 13th and Placer
• 10th and Emerson
• 17th and Emerson
• S. Boulevard and Rogers Street
• Bennett and Waid
• Sunnyside Park (by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center – SE corner)
• South of First Street (west side of Meppen)
• Sykes and Davidson
• Ashment and 12th Street
• Russet and Lincoln
For information, contact the Sanitation Division at 208-612-8491.