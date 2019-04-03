SALMON — This year Chuck Kempner marked half a century since he formally became a member of the National Ski Patrol, the nonprofit organization whose motto is “service and safety” on mountain slopes and in the snow-blanketed backcountry.
Kempner, who turns 90 in May, is one of three men whose skill and interest in skiing and in providing aid to the injured saw them lead an effort that established the Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol in the 1970s. That came before Kempner qualified to serve on the ski patrol for the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y.
The recognition and awards the Salmon man has received over the decades pale in comparison to the gratitude Kempner feels for being part of ski patrols in both Idaho and Montana and for experiences with people and places that he cherishes.
It has been a while since Kempner has been seen on the slopes. Surgery and a back condition have kept him less active than he would like and deeply instilled safety practices have prompted him to make a few concessions to age.
“At age 70, I quit skiing deep and steep (in deep snow and in steep terrain). I still went out but I stayed out of conditions where I thought I would end up being the person being helped out instead of the person doing the helping,” he said.
His mostly unpaid career as a ski patroller began inauspiciously in Utah in 1948. Kempner was 19 at the time a friend who was an avid downhill skier invited him to try the sport. Kempner’s first experience nearly became his last. He skied with little instruction and much trepidation for most of Thanksgiving Day. That evening, his muscles screamed with pain.
“I was so sore I swore I wouldn’t go again,” Kempner said.
Just two days later, Kempner found himself back on skis, gliding down mountains.
“And I’ve been skiing ever since,” he said.
He enjoyed the sport off and on after marrying and having a family but found it too expensive to engage in on a regular basis. In the 1960s, the family moved to Idaho Falls where Kempner was a district manager for Chevrolet Motor Division (known locally as Smith Chevrolet).
He told a friend about his frustration over the cost of skiing. The friend suggested Kempner become a ski patroller at Kelly Canyon — a dozen miles east of Idaho Falls — in order to participate in the sport more intensively and without having to pay hefty fees.
“I told him I didn’t think I skied well enough. He said, ‘Why not try?’ So I did and (ultimately) qualified to become a member of the National Ski Patrol.”
Kempner learned he had passed the tests and been approved in 1969 and immediately signed on as a member of the Kelly Canyon Ski Patrol. Skills he had been required to master to be a ski patroller included advanced first aid, handling of a toboggan (for moving the injured) and lift evacuations.
From the first, Kempner found the volunteer job suited him.
“You had some incidents that were serious, some that were nothing at all and everything in between,” he said.
In time, Kempner became an American Red Cross First Aid instructor and, from 1976 on, was registered as a dual alpine and Nordic ski patroller for the intermountain division of the National Ski Patrol. The key difference between the two forms is that Nordic skiing does not involve chairlifts and hills but is self-propelled.
Kempner, a father of two, underwent a divorce in 1978 and moved to Montana, where he met his current wife, Mona, an outdoorsy mother of four. The pair lived in Kalispell for a couple of years, during which Kempner was a member of the Five Valley Nordic Ski Patrol in Missoula.
In 1980, Mona took a job as a nurse in Ketchum and Kempner worked at nearby Galena Lodge. He wasn’t a ski instructor, he said, adding, “But I could teach people how to ski.” Cross-country skiers on the U.S. Olympic Team trained at the site, which required backcountry rescues when workouts went awry.
The same winter, Kempner flew to Lake Placid to serve as a Nordic ski patroller for the winter games. He had successfully undergone tryouts for the post while in Montana and, by 1980, at age 51, Kempner figured it would be the only time he would be in a position to serve.
He was on hand for the storied ice hockey match between the United States and Russia, five-time winner of the gold medal in the sport, in which the American team prevailed in an unexpected victory that came to be known as the “miracle on ice.”
Kempner said compassion, endurance and some skiing ability are necessities for anyone interested in becoming a ski patroller. He said what made him excel at the job was his wish to aid others.
“My basic nature is I’m a servant. I like to do nice things for other people,” he said.