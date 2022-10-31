After more than 15 years at its current cramped location, the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls is relocating to a new 17,000-square-foot building donated to them by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Church officials shared their support in the food bank’s mission and their excitement for the distribution center’s future service to the community.
“We are grateful to the food basket for its many years of dedicated service helping individuals and families experiencing food insecurity and for the opportunity to re-purpose this building in such a meaningful way,” said Fernando Castro, local Area Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in a Monday announcement.
Though the donation had been discussed for months before the announcement, those working with and volunteering with the food basket could not believe they were receiving such a generous donation.
Ariel Jackson is the executive director of the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls.
“We first heard about the possibility of the building about eight months ago but this whole time it wasn’t something we were sure was actually going to happen,” said Ariel Jackson, the food basket’s executive director. “It wasn’t until a couple of weeks ago that we found out everything had been approved and the building was being donated to us; it was such a wonderful blessing.”
The food basket is operated by the Regional Council for Christian Ministry which was created as a nonprofit organization in 1967. The council began operating the food basket in 1980. So far this year, the organization has distributed the equivalent of 1,738,105 meals, serving 1,043 families monthly. The larger facility is expected to provide the Community Food Basket with a safer, more efficient environment.
The donated building was previously used as a church meetinghouse for local congregations, and most recently as an administrative office for the Idaho, Idaho Falls Mission. The building was constructed in 1950.
“Every single one of the local members that I have talked to has been elated over the new use of the building,” said Doug Nelson, director of community and interfaith relations for the church’s Greater Idaho Falls Communication Council. “Many of the community members have a lot of history with the building, having used it much of their own lives but they feel so grateful to have the ability to help the community in this way.”
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been a significant supporter of the Community Food Basket. In 2020 at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the church made two separate donations of 42,000 pounds of food from its Bishops’ Storehouse in Salt Lake City.
Food basket officials expect renovations and changes to be made within six to nine months, with the new location being open to the public next year. This timeline will include a portion of time to decommission the building from a church meetinghouse, removing all significant religious items and signage and turning it into a food distribution center, including the addition of a ramp and shelving, Jackson said.
“Along with some necessary changes, I don’t want to try and relocate our families during the winter, especially with the holidays being so close,” Jackson said. “The people we are serving are really comfortable with the current location and though we are extremely excited to move into the new building, we don’t want to add stress to an already stressful season.”
The food basket is currently located at 245 N. Placer Ave., Suite 3. Its current facility is owned by the local First Presbyterian Church which, for many years, has provided the space.
“The distribution center that we are currently using and that we have been using for over 15 years is about 1,300 square feet, which we have been so grateful for but the building we are moving into is more 17,000 square feet,” Jackson said.
Because of lack of space, use of the current building left volunteers tripping over each other and patrons sometimes waiting outside in record heat and record cold temperatures, Jackson said, with multiple calls for ambulances for community members who had fainted while waiting.
“We are serving more families right now than we were in the height of the pandemic and we are rescuing food from several more grocery stores than we have in the past,” she said. “We are collecting more food and giving out more food than we ever have before in the same space that was being used for 2,000 families a year, when we now have 13,000.”
The new building will provide volunteers and patrons with many more services as well as added space and comfort. The food basket is also expanding the services it offers to community members by using half of the building to distribute food and the other half to institute self-reliance education, as well as other community events and classes.
“We really needed this building,” Jackson said. “I have been hearing for years now from volunteers that they just don’t have the space for volunteers, food, patrons and everything else needed to run a food distribution center. We have been watching and wishing for an opportunity like this for a long time, we were holding our breath up until the second we found out we were getting the building. This donation is really going to dramatically change the amount of help we can offer the community.”
