After more than 15 years at its current cramped location, the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls is relocating to a new 17,000-square-foot building donated to them by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Church officials shared their support in the food bank’s mission and their excitement for the distribution center’s future service to the community.


Ariel Jackson

Ariel Jackson

Ariel Jackson is the executive director of the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls.

