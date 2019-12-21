With just a day to go, the Recovery Churches of America had just 80 toys to give to children in need on Thanksgiving. Their goal was 200.
Then they got a flood of last-minute donations, with several donors giving them large numbers of toys. When the day was over, they had 230 toys.
“Somehow, we always magically get what we need," said Lescley Creutz, one of the volunteers.
It has been like that for the Rev. Trimelda McDaniels, ever since the first time she tried to hold a Christmas outreach at a housing project when she was a junior at Marquette University in Milwaukee. She arranged for a bus, but the company canceled due to a major snowstorm, so some local cab drivers volunteered to help. The priest who was supposed to play Santa Claus broke his leg at the last minute. McDaniels stopped another student in the hall to ask if he wanted to volunteer. "I've always wanted to play Santa Claus!" he responded.
"Everything just fell into place," said McDaniels, pastor of the Recovery Churches of America, an Anglican mission that works with people recovering from addiction.
McDaniels has run the toy drive in Idaho Falls for the past 24 years.
On Wednesday, McDaniels and a few others were standing in the activity room of Gables Assisted Living in Ammon, surrounded by boxes of toys, divided into categories for different ages and for boys and girls, that they, the home's residents and other volunteers had wrapped earlier in the day. On Friday, they and a couple of volunteers dressed as Santa Claus would give the gifts to children in trailer parks and other locations in the area.
Over its 24 years here, the toy drive has grown from a small one serving a single trailer park in Idaho Falls to one with four different routes and multiple stops. Organizers do take requests from some families, but most of the toys are given away when the Santas go door to door. McDaniels said this helps children not feel stigmatized for being poor, since it's Santa Claus going from house to house giving them presents.
“It’s just completely unexpected to families and kids when it happens to most of them," said Liesl Vosika, the owner of Red Clover Herbs and Market. Vosika works with McDaniels closely, providing her store as a place where people can drop off toys.
The number of people and groups helping has grown over the years. The Gables gave the toy drive a place to wrap the presents a few years ago, making the job much easier than it was when McDaniels did it in her home. The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce has expressed interest in helping in the future, Vosika said, and organizers hope to get more businesses involved next year.
And the toy drive involves people of different faiths. McDaniels is an Anglican, but the volunteers come from a mix of backgrounds, including a Buddhist and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
"This goes across party lines," McDaniels said.
Vosika, McDaniels and Creutz talked about the people they have helped over the years. Like the woman who was couch-surfing because she was escaping from domestic violence and her daughters worried Santa wouldn’t be able to find them. Or the young father who got custody of his boys just before Christmas. Or people living in trailers with holes in the floor in the winter.
“We’re really serving the people that have kind of been forgotten,” Vosika said.
Vosika said the toy drive serves as a reminder that even in Idaho Falls, there are plenty of people who are struggling to make ends meet, even if poverty isn’t as visible here as it is in some places.
“Our church is small, so we can’t solve that problem, but what we can do, at least, is at Christmastime they get a visit from Santa,” McDaniels said.
McDaniels has big plans for next year, the toy drive's 25th anniversary. She wants to gather hundreds more toys and add another mobile home park to the route. It will be a lot more work, but she's confident it's doable.
“We’re going to have to come up with 800 to 1,000 toys, so we’re going to start early on that one," she said.