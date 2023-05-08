Thousands of people celebrated Cinco de Mayo this weekend at Tautphaus Park. Musicians, dancers, singers, chefs and vendors from Mexico, Bolivia, Peru and other nations shared their culture with the crowds who flocked to the event.

One of the performers, Jose Cabrera, of Idaho Falls, has been dancing with the Danza Azteca Quetzalcoatl group for 10 years. He was born in Mexico City.


