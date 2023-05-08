Thousands of people celebrated Cinco de Mayo this weekend at Tautphaus Park. Musicians, dancers, singers, chefs and vendors from Mexico, Bolivia, Peru and other nations shared their culture with the crowds who flocked to the event.
One of the performers, Jose Cabrera, of Idaho Falls, has been dancing with the Danza Azteca Quetzalcoatl group for 10 years. He was born in Mexico City.
“I like it because it’s the place where I come from — the Aztec culture,” Cabrera said. “It’s hard to let people know in a short time all the things that is the culture.”
Cinco de Mayo commemorates the victory of Mexican forces in Puebla, Mexico, over a vastly superior French army, said Claudia Beck, an organizer of the event.
In Idaho Falls, the tradition has been carrying on as a community-wide celebration for 33 years.
“We started the celebration in 1987 of the first Cinco de Mayo until today,” said Sergio Romero, chairman of the Cinco de Mayo committee. “We travel to different states to invite different folklore groups and different traditions in order to promote the culture in Idaho — working with the Anglo and Hispanic community and also other nationalities.”
Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti and Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper addressed the audience and spoke of the need for diversity and unity in our communities. Coletti delivered the second half of his address in fluent Spanish.
“Hispanic and Anglo communities are working together and supporting each other, and this is the greatest thing for the community,” Romero said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.