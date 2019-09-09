The application process has opened for the 2019 Citizens’ Law Academy organized by the Seventh District Bar Association and the Idaho Law Foundation.
The law academy is a free program available to citizens in Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Custer, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Fremont, Lemhi, and Teton counties. Its purpose is to provide education about rights, the work of lawyers and the judicial system, according to a news release. It is open to anyone 18 or older. Between 30 and 35 seats will be available.
This year, presentations will by given by District Judge Darren Simpson, Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark, defense attorney Curtis Smith, Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard, Judge Randy Smith of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, private attorneys Marvin Smith and Craig Simpson, Idaho Supreme Court Justice Gregory Moeller and Senate Pro Tem Brent Hill.
Classes will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Wednesday between Sept. 25 and Nov. 6 in the Centennial Courtroom of the Bonneville County Courthouse at 605 N. Capital Ave.
Prospective students must fill out an application by Sept. 23. To receive an application, contact Amanda E. Ulrich at 208-524-0566 or aulrich@workandwage.com.