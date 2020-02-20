A local organization that campaigns against the use of online pornography will be having a meeting in Blackfoot on Saturday.
Citizens for Decency will host the conference at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a performance by Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four scheduled for 7 p.m. Both the conference and the concert will be free, according to a news release from the group.
Speaking at the conference will be Citizens for Decency co-founder Craig Cobia, Dr. Travis Adams from Bingham Healthcare, Donald Hilton, a neurosurgeon from San Antonio, Dawn Hawkins, executive director of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, Travis Adams, a clinical psychologist, Craig Olsen, co-founder of the anti-porn group Fight the New Drug, and Mervyn Arnold, General Authority Emeritus of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.