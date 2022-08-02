 Skip to main content
City: Ammon has the 7th cheapest internet in the world

Dan Tracy
Dan Tracy talks about the importance of the city of Ammon’s main fiber site which houses connections for people and emergency services such as police dispatch.

Ammon has been recognized internationally for its “Ammon Model” of fiber-optic internet, which offers some of the cheapest internet costs in the world.

“In 2010, the city of Ammon began construction of a municipally owned fiber optic system,” said Dan Tracy, director of information technology for Ammon Fiber Optics. “Since this time, we have invested in several hundred miles of fiber optic infrastructure. … Today, this infrastructure serves city operations, the local 911 dispatch center, first responders, eight different service providers, 110 businesses and over 1,500 residential properties.”

Fiber-optic internet connections for more than 400 properties are seen in this photo. 

Joseph Daniello controls a horizontal directional drill pulling conduit under a road that will later hold fiber.

