Beginning today, there will be a full road closure of S. Holmes Avenue from E. 49th South to E. 65th South to accommodate road construction associated with the Belmont Estates subdivision project. The anticipated completion date is July 1. Barring unforeseen conditions, all local residents and businesses will have access during construction.
“The city of Idaho Falls has a new interactive road construction map that we encourage residents to follow for updates on construction projects, as well as information on detours, timelines and funding,” Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said.
“We’ve placed a link to the information on the homepage of the city’s website,” Hammon added.
Motorists should watch for equipment and personnel, follow all traffic signs and flaggers and reduce speeds to posted limits.
For questions or concerns about this project contact HK Contractors, Inc. at (208) 523-6600.