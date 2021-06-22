This Fourth of July, Idaho Falls elected officials are asking locals to give back.
Mayor Rebecca Casper, the city council and faith groups will accept donated money, canned goods or non-perishable food items at the Independence Day parade on the morning of Saturday, July 3, according to a news release on Tuesday.
Local food pantries will be given the donated goods.
"We hope that as people come out to celebrate, they will remember that there are many, many people in our community who have not financially recovered from the pandemic and who need our help,” Casper said. “The need is real. These are our friends and neighbors."
The parade will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 3. The route will start near Idaho Falls High School and proceed to Fourth Street and South Boulevard to Tautphaus Park through the center of the city. Later in the day, the city will also be the site of Riverfest and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks.
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Independence Day Parade, called "Liberty on Parade."
Casper, members of the City Council and volunteers from 39 different faith-based organizations will accept donations, which will be collected in two vintage fire trucks near the beginning of the parade. According to a news release from the city, volunteers will walk with the fire trucks and will be dressed in bright t-shirts for the Idaho Falls Interfaith Council.
"We really hope that everyone will bring a can of food, or two … or twenty for that matter. Help us load up these fire trucks with food," said Kevin Call, who owns Farr's candy and serves as an Interfaith Council representative. "As Americans, it doesn’t matter if you are 10 years old or 100 years old, this is something everyone can do to help and lend a hand to a neighbor in need.”