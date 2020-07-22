Out of respect for the health and safety of our community and in accordance with the Order made by Eastern Idaho Public Health, the events for 2020 Ammon Days scheduled for July 31st and August 1st will not take place this year. This includes the Glow Event, Food Trucks, and Movies on Friday and the Balloon Launch, Concert, and Food Trucks on Saturday.
The online format for Ammon Has Talent will still take place, please keep sending your videos! The Pool, Splash Pad, and tennis and pickle-ball courts will also remain open all day, come and enjoy your Ammon Parks!
While we wish that we could spend the weekend together, we know, that with support of the entire community, we will soon be able to celebrate Ammon in person again!
The health and safety of our community is everyone’s responsibility so let’s all wear our masks, wash our hands, and be kind to one another.