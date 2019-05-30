The city of Idaho Falls and the local chapter of the Civitan Club unveiled last week a new playground at Community Park.
The Civitan Club of Idaho Falls, a nonprofit community service club, donated $25,000 for the playground. The city funded the remaining $40,000.
The city hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the playground on May 24.
It's the second public playground the Civitan Club has helped fund since 2018. Last year, the club donated money for a new playground at Freeman Park.
“We are happy to have such a great relationship with the Civitans and look forward to seeing many more great projects like this in the future," said PJ Holm, Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation's assistant director, in a news release.
Community Park's new playground includes a rope climber, new swings and a 75-foot zip line. The playground is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
More equipment, including slides designed for younger children, will be added to the playground later.
Community Park is located at 455 E 25th St.