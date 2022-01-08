The Idaho Falls City Club is returning to holding live in-person forums, starting with a presentation from the College of Eastern Idaho on Thursday.
The club is hosting “Future Tech at CEI” from noon to 1:30 p.m., Thursday at the Idaho State University Bennion Student Union Multipurpose Room. CEI President Rick Aman and Director of Strategic Partnerships Ann Marie Peters will discuss how the college is contributing to the changing education landscape in eastern Idaho.
“We want to provide opportunities for civil discourse for public matters that interest our community,” said City Club President Greg Crockett. “We’re very much looking forward to returning to in-person events (after nearly two years).”
Tickets and lunch can be purchased in advance on the club’s website at ifcityclub.com by Monday. Member tickets are $20 and nonmember tickets are $25. Gallery seats are $5 and can be purchased at the door on Thursday, cash only.
Crockett said the club is taking safety precautions as COVID-19 cases are on an uptick in the community and the club is asking for attendees to wear masks.
“We’re hoping we’re at a place where we can get back together for a luncheon meeting with the necessary precautions. We’re glad to have everybody back,” Crockett said.
Aman and Peters will give an overview on CEI’s Future Tech building to attendees and give them the chance to take a walkthrough of the building using a 3D flythrough.
The forum will also be recorded and uploaded to the club’s website for people to watch. KISU-FM 91.3 will rebroadcast the forum and people may visit KISU’s website for a schedule of its broadcasts.
The club will soon announce more forum events scheduled through the year, Crockett said.