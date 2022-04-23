The City Club of Idaho Falls is hosting three forums this week with local Republican candidates for legislative seats to help prepare Bonneville County voters for the primary election.
Each forum is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at University Place, Tingey Auditorium 1776 Science Center Drive. The forums will be free but no dinner will be served to attendees.
Monday
On April 25, the City Club will host Legislative District 32 candidates Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, and his challenger Keith Newberry.
Cook, a software engineer at Idaho National Laboratory, is seeking his second term in office while Newberry seeks office for the first time. According to Newberry’s background information on the Idaho GOP website, he was fired from INL over “unconstitutional mandates.”
Additionally, Nicholas Christiansen and Stephanie Jo Mickelson, both candidates for the District 32A House seat, will be asked questions.
Both Christiansen and Mickelson are newcomers and are seeking the position Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, currently holds. Marshall is not running for re-election.
The two candidates have both been publicly critical of federal and state coronavirus response measures. In 2021, Christiansen wrote a blog post on America Liberty Matters that said he was wrongfully fired from INL for speaking out against federal vaccine requirements. Mickelson, the vice chairwoman of the College of Eastern Idaho board of trustees, testified to support a bill during the 2022 Legislative Session that would have stopped any government entity from issuing a mask mandate.
TUESDAY
Tuesday, April 26, will feature candidates from District 33. Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, will answer questions with her challenger Jeff Thompson for the District 33A House seat.
Ehardt is seeking her third term in office and Thompson, a former House member from 2008 to 2018, is hoping to serve another term after losing to Marshall in the 2018 Republican primary.
Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, also will be in attendance to answer questions during the forum, but his primary opponent Bryan Scholz declined the City Club’s invite.
Lent, a former school board member at Idaho Falls School District 91, is seeking his third term in office. According to Scholz’s campaign website, he has technical experience in media and IT and is running because he is frustrated by state and federal COVID-19 response measures.
WEDNESDAY
The last forum of the week on Wednesday April 27, will see District 35B House candidates Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, and Ammon city Councilman Josh Wheeler.
Christensen first took office in 2018. Christensen states on his Legislative biography he is a member of the John Birch Society and the Oath Keepers. The Oath Keepers are an anti-government extremist group with several members and leaders arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.
Wheeler earlier told the Post Register he’s running because he wants to bring better representation for eastern Idaho residents in the House. Christensen has claimed Wheeler is not a true conservative numerous times on social media and to the Post Register but Wheeler said he’s a conservative Republican who believes in limited government.
The City Club also invited candidates for the District 35A House seat. Rep. Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, declined the invite but his opponent and Soda Springs City Councilman Jon Goode will be in attendance. Andrus works at his family ranch and was first elected in 2018.